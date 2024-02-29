Urban Windows & Doors Feels Happy To Clinch The 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award As Sudbury’s Best Window Company

Urban Windows and Doors Team

Urban Windows and Doors Team

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Receiving the honor of the best window company in the Sudbury region from ThreeBestRated®, after crossing its tough-to-crack 50-Point Inspection analysis process, Urban Windows & Doors has solidified its reputation as a top-tier figure within the industry. The firm feels pleased to have been picked for the top-rated window company, and it thanked the community by stating, “We are grateful for the continued support from clients in our community.”

About Urban Windows and Doors

The Urban Windows and Doors is a BBB-accredited and Green Fund supplier in the Sudbury region. Established in 2006, It has a substantial presence of over 17 years in the industry. It means, be it an installation or adjustment, you will get assisted by years of experience and knowledge, which guarantee a quality service. The firm has an impressive portfolio of 5k installs per year. This underscores the credibility they have built over these years.

>> No Room For Doubt: Urban Windows and Doors has employed trained and licensed experts who are dedicated to working on client satisfaction. They allow their clients only to imagine, by taking all their overwhelming tasks away from them. From the right material to the suitable products, they help their clients to choose the right one from the array of advanced products available in the market.

>> High-Quality Merchandise: They use high-quality products without compromising on the functionality of the product, which ensures exceptional durability. That’s what makes them confidently stand by their products and offer a fully transferable lifetime warranty on their products.

>> Affordability: Another cornerstone of The Urban Windows and Doors is affordability. Urban Windows and Doors’ objective is “to make the product one of quality while remaining affordable.” They stick with upfront and flat rate pricing with a promise of no overtime fees. They also provide a free in-house estimation.

Furthermore, they have come up with flexible appointment times. They are expertise in all windows, doors, and sliding installation, repairs, and adjustments. To get more information, contact them at info@urbanwindows.ca or (705) 673-5285

Continuing To Expand

Urban Windows and Doors never miss any chance to enhance their services in order to serve their community better. The company feels proud to set forth its expansion over these years.

In 2018, the company evidenced an expansion in its operation with an in-house service department, aiming to provide a wide range of products and services to meet the clients' needs and preferences.

Since its inception, the company’s focus has been on the installs only. However, with the inclusion of Cash & Carry sales in 2022, they have taken another stride in reaching a larger clientele from the everyday do-it-yourselves to general contractors.

“This means that customers can now order windows and doors directly from the showroom and install themselves or hire their own contractors,” said the spokesperson of Urban Windows and Doors.

Pay a visit to the Urban Windows And Doors showroom located at 1955 LaSalle Blvd, Sudbury, Ontario, P3A 2A3.

URBAN WINDOW & DOORS
+1 705-673-5285
info@urbanwindows.ca
