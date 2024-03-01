R4G to Help Fund Sweet Girls Design Jewelry Mentoring Program by Parrish Walsh

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find professionals; and will reward referrals with sponsored jewelry design mentoring experience with Parrish Walsh www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Girls Design Jewelry is an exciting and unique opportunity for girls to learn and create with an experienced mentor and designer, Parrish Walsh. learn more on www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Idea inspired by Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman, Jewelry Designed By Parrish Walsh www.LoveWhatisLove.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com