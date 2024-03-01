R4G to Help Fund Sweet Girls Design Jewelry Mentoring Program by Parrish Walsh
Girls Design Jewelry is an exciting and unique opportunity for girls to learn and create with an experienced mentor and designer, Parrish Walsh. learn more on www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Idea inspired by Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman, Jewelry Designed By Parrish Walsh www.LoveWhatisLove.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Girls who land the sweet jewelry design experience will be mentored by Parrish Walsh, who has worked for Brilliant Earth, Ettika, and Pade Vavra in addition to having her own line, Fiction Jewelry.
According to Carlos Cymerman, "Parrish and I have collaborated on a number of creative projects; she has an amazing eye for design. In addition to her jewelry expertise, she is responsible for making all the inspiring ADS/flyers for Recruiting for Good, Girls Design Tomorrow, and The Sweetest Restaurants, too. She is truly gifted, and any girl would be lucky to have her as a mentor!"
Girls Design Jewelry is an exciting and unique opportunity for girls to learn and create with an experienced mentor and designer, Parrish Walsh. Parrish worked for Brilliant Earth, Ettika, and Pade Vavra in addition to having her own line, Fiction Jewelry. She has a wealth of knowledge of all parts of the jewelry industry as well as graphic design and is excited to share in this experience. A mother of two and girl scout leader, she has a passion for mentoring girls that began in high school when she was Texas Junior Miss. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Because They Can!
Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences.) Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create their own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play
"Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.
Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!
