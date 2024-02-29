Neurotechnology Releases StockGeist Financial Chatbot
Neurotechnology’s proprietary research with Large Language Models (LLM) led to the creation of a custom StockGeist Financial chatbot that was trained on financial articles and social media messages.
Neurotechnology introduces a financial chatbot that analyzes stock and cryptocurrency information in real-time.
The development of chatbots by Neurotechnology, particularly their application in financial markets, highlights the growing importance of AI in extracting and utilizing real-time information.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the launch of the StockGeist Financial Chatbot. This chatbot is based on Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, which allows users to process, analyze and manage large quantities of textual data, automating a variety of text processing and generation tasks that otherwise would be difficult or impossible to do manually.
— Robertas Dereškevičius, NLP Technical Lead at Neurotechnology
NLP technology holds immense potential across both government agencies and commercial enterprises within the financial sector. Governmental entities can leverage NLP to parse through vast troves of financial texts, enabling comprehensive analysis and insights drawn from nationwide sources. Meanwhile, financial businesses can capitalize on NLP's capabilities to develop customized text analysis tools tailored specifically to the intricacies of financial data to enhance decision-making processes and gain a competitive edge in the market.
StockGeist Financial Chatbot
"The development of chatbots by Neurotechnology, particularly their application in financial markets, highlights the growing importance of AI in extracting and utilizing real-time information," said Robertas Dereškevičius, NLP Technical Lead at Neurotechnology. "As the field of Natural Language Processing sees explosive growth and embraces multimodality, our team will continue working vigorously on researching and expanding the capabilities of our products."
Financial chatbots can provide short descriptions of news about stocks or cryptocurrencies, summaries of recent events and can even give explanations about financial terminology. Neurotechnology’s StockGeist Financial Chatbot uses data streamed via API from the company’s market sentiment monitoring platform StockGeist.ai, enabling the Financial Chatbot to stay up to date and provide answers about topics practically in real-time.
Neurotechnology aims to enhance proprietary LLMs with the ability to read tabular data like prices, analyze real-time stock data, read articles and give feedback in seconds. To learn more about the market sentiment monitoring platform, visit www.stockgeist.ai To see and experience the StockGeist Financial Chatbot solutions in action, visit www.chat.stockgeist.ai
Further NLP research and potential
With an ever-growing range of NLP opportunities, Neurotechnology is continuing to expand the research and development of NLP solutions. Areas of application for this technology can expand further into the understanding of public opinion, evaluation of political ratings and even sports sentiment analysis or brand awareness recognition.
Potential applications are not limited to text alone. NLP technologies also can be paired with the company’s proprietary voice recognition algorithms and combined into multiple text-to-speech and speech-to-text solutions.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
