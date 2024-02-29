Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe German Prince and Lawyer announces new spokesperson Robert W Cabell and new Royal book

Getty Images Photographed Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Robert W. Cabell Princely family Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe royal danish line of princely house John Travolta welcomes Dr. Princess Antonia and Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe annually to Living Legends of Aviation Awards Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Girlfriend AJ Catsimatidis

Former New York Post author who co-wrote Cindy Adams husbands last book announced as Spokesperson for Dr Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Princess Antonia

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is such an honerable, hardworking and fascinating German Prince, I am excited to represent the Royal Family Robert W. Cabell states and announces a new book coming up” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the German Prince and Randomhouse Penguin Books author has confirmed that new assignment of New York Media Czar Robert W. Cabell as spokesperson for the family. Robert W. also called Bob spent three decades working in the New York entertainment industry with giants like Time Warner, HBO, Spelling International, Columbia Pictures, and the NY Post.

He has been working on the book of the Royal family of Prince Waldemar, Dr. Prince Mario-Max and Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe for two years which will be published 2024. Being a close confidante knowing the princelyfamily for decades he was bestowed the position of spokesperson to the family. As an experienced book author he will handle the public affairs of Prince Mario-Max and his family.

"We are honored to have Robert W. Cabell on board, as he is such an intelligent and wonderful writer, communicator and US-media expert and we treasure his advice. He is also an accomplished book author which is great for the future of our own beautiful family biography!", Prince Mario-Max stated.

Robert W. Cabell is known for his extensive knowledge in the media but also European history:

"I am honored to represent the princely family of Dr. Prince Mario-Max, and his mother Dr. Princess Antonia the widow of Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe, his father. They are extraordinarily hard working and honorable people. I will make sure that updates on their latest charitable, business and personal matters will be reflected in the proper light and fabrications will be immediately clarified. My first significant communication matter is to inform American colleagues about the fact that Dr. Prince Mario-Max comes from the Prince Waldemar line. They have nothing to do with the Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe German line, as they always get mixed up. Prince Mario-Max works so hard and then the other line, not related just carrying the same last name, jumps the story and pushes them into the press. I will ensure that this ends as there is no head or chief or any superior presiding over Royal Prince Waldemar, and his wife Dr. Princess Antonia and his son Dr. Prince Mario-Max. They are completely sovereign in whatever they do. Every comment is solely a bluff and a way for others to fly into the light. Like fleas that need a host.", Cabell states.

Robert W. Cabell represents a very illustrious dynasty: Prince Waldemar Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe was a German Prince since 1940 and his mother was the Danish Princess Feodora. His wife is politician, lawyer and veterinarian Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe and their together son is H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

"I have the pleasure of knowing Dr. Prince Mario-Max and his family for decades. It is always a pleasure to work with him and support his projects and charitable causes. He is very fond of the victims of bullies and bullying and won an anti bullying award. He has been through so many tabloid campaigns and stories that he understands the hardship of hate speech and defamatory commentary for kids and adults. They are suffering and he has a life mission: This has to stop. It is hard to clarify false narratives when somebody wishes to push them against you, and I am happy to help", Robert W. Cabell. Dr. Prince Mario-Max is familiar with public campaigns. He has been named adopted, despite his birth parents being Royals and a lovely aunt being an extra parent. Princess Helga-Lee the aunt of his father had three miscarriages and decided to adopt a child. The princess asked Prince Waldemar but later agreed that Prince Mario-Max, the son of her nephew Prince Waldemar, should be her successor. Dr. Princess Antonia, his birth mother is so proud of her son and calls him the only triple Royal, due to her the Royal mother Princess Antonia, the royal father Prince Waldemar and the royal adoptive aunt Princess Helga-Lee, which makes Prince Mario-Max a triple real Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe. He has been featured in the news these days with his girlfriend Andrea John AJ Catsimatidis.

Robert W. Cabell is very excited about the book about the Royal family and hints: There are many secret stories, interesting facts and fascinating details to discover. The book will be a true gem who lovers of biographies, facts and royals.

In 2007 Robert W. Cabell released a book series and adventure books. His most recent graphic novel, was published in the fall of 2023. Cabell is also proud to have written a book on humor with Cindy Adams (New York Post Page Six) husband, the legendary Joey Adams. Cabell's musicals and plays have been produced in New York and across the country, and they have been translated for production in multiple languages. The NY cast albums of his musicals Pretty Faces and Z - The Masked Musical of Zorro are available on i-Tunes.

Video: Supporting children with autism as one of his charity causes. He is received and anti bullying award for his effort to stop hate speech.

