Empowering Healthcare Heroes: SDAHO Enterprises and TOOTRiS Unveil Groundbreaking Child Care Partnership

Revolutionizing Work-Life Balance for Healthcare Professionals with Accessible and Affordable Child Care Solutions

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDAHO Enterprises, a subsidiary of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care Benefits platform, connecting parents with trusted providers. This visionary collaboration will empower healthcare professionals with accessible and affordable Child Care options, addressing the growing need in today’s workforce.

With this partnership, SDAHO facility members get special pricing to TOOTRiS premium, allowing them to tap into the platform with more than 200,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide to search and enroll in Child Care no matter where they live or when they work.

Child Care Crisis in Healthcare:

Nationally, 82% of parents struggle to find Child Care*. The impacts are particularly far reaching in the healthcare industry which faces unprecedented challenges in recruiting and retaining top talent. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up 77.6% of the health care industry. Of those whom are mothers, nearly half cite caregiving responsibilities as a barrier to career advancement. This Child Care crisis has severe consequences, including:

1. Recruitment Woes: With insufficient talent to meet the demand for skilled healthcare workers, healthcare is facing extreme labor shortages. The most significant shortage is among nurses — the industry is 1 million nurses short of demand**.

2. Burnout and Turnover: Healthcare providers experience higher rates of burnout and turnover due to the added stress of balancing work and Child Care responsibilities***.

3. Patient Care Impact: Insufficient Child Care can lead to absenteeism, decreased productivity, and potential disruptions in patient care.

The Solution:

TOOTRiS is design-built specifically for employers to provide working parents instant access to the most comprehensive selection of options to meet their specific Child Care needs, work schedules, budgets, and geographic location all in real-time. In addition, TOOTRiS increases Dependent Care FSA utilization by making it easier for parents to access funds.

Through the SDAHO Enterprises/TOOTRiS partnership, facility members will now have specialty pricing for Child Care Benefits for employees.

Child Care Benefits through TOOTRiS App include:

• Ability to see available Child Care openings in real-time

• Able to filter and choose programs that fit their family’s specific needs including full-time/part-time care, after-school/before-school programs, camps and more.

• Exclusive access to virtual and in-person tours, side-by-side comparison tools

• 1-click verified state licensing information

• Message or call Providers directly

• Multiple payment options including ACH, debit/credit card, subsidies, etc.

• 24/7 concierge support

“SDAHO and its subsidiaries recognize the unique challenge that childcare poses to our healthcare workforce in South Dakota due to the necessary unconventional hours and other healthcare-specific workforce requirements,” said Lindsay Stroman, Workforce Development Coordinator. “SDAHO Enterprises is proud to partner with TOOTRiS to offer our SDAHO Member Facilities a resource that can decrease the burden of childcare coordination for their staff. We are committed to partnering with industry leaders that support our Members in the incredible work they do every day.”

“This partnership not only addresses the dire need for reliable child care amidst a significant nurse shortage but also underscores our dedication to empowering the majority women-led healthcare workforce,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “Together, we're not just easing the burden on healthcare professionals; we're ensuring they have the peace of mind knowing their families are cared for, allowing them to focus on the vital work of caring for our communities."

Discover more at https://info.tootris.com/sdaho/

About SDAHO:

Serving as the voice for South Dakota’s hospitals and healthcare organizations encompassing the full continuum of care, the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) represents a diverse membership with the goal of ensuring the highest quality of health care for South Dakotans.

The association is a not-for-profit organization spanning various types of institutional ownership, geographic location, size, and complexities of service. Members include hospitals, health care systems, nursing facilities, home health agencies, assisted living centers, and hospice organizations.

SDAHO serves its membership through information, education, and advocacy on the issues, challenges, and solutions delivering quality health care to a widespread and varied population.

About SDAHO Enterprises:

SDAHO Enterprises was founded in 2016 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO). SDAHO Enterprises is committed to bringing value to the members of the association by offering an array of relevant and timely solutions through our partners. We help SDAHO members find solutions to improve patient care, increase value, reduce operating costs and strengthen their financial viability through customizable and flexible programs.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with nearly 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care benefits solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.com.

