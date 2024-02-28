Kahului EV charging station opens Feb. 28

Main, News Posted on Feb 28, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) dedicated the first electric vehicle charging station in Hawai‘i funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The EV charging station at the Kahului Park & Ride on Maui consists of four 150 kW DC fast chargers with Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) ports. The station, along Kuihelani Highway (Route 380), opened to the public at noon following the dedication.

Design and construction of the NEVI station at the Kahului Park & Ride cost $3 million; with $2.4 million coming from federal funds and $600,000 from the state highway fund.

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the U.S. lead global transportation electrification efforts, and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

“Hawaiʻi is leading the way to bring drivers across the island more affordable, accessible and reliable vehicle charging,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to support Hawai’i as it builds out a federally funded EV charging network, delivering good paying local jobs, lowering costs, and bringing healthier communities across the Aloha State.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is proud to open the first federally-funded electric vehicle charging stations in the State of Hawai‘i – bringing the cleaner air, lower costs, and jobs, that EVs are delivering,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Hawai‘i has been a strong partner in President Biden’s effort to build a nationwide network of EV chargers so that all Americans can feel the benefits – in their lungs and in their wallets.”

“Providing drivers with the opportunity to choose alternatives to vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines is a critical part of the strategy to get Hawaii to a clean energy portfolio by 2045,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “When we began planning our department’s conversion to EVs we calculated an estimated annual reduction in CO 2 emissions of 8,700 pounds per vehicle, which is roughly the amount of energy used by an average American home in half a year. We’re excited to have federal support for the electrification of transportation.”

The NEVI program was authorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorizes $1.2 trillion for transportation and infrastructure spending nationwide with $550 billion toward new investments and programs.

To qualify for NEVI funding, EV charging stations must meet criteria such as having EV charging publicly available 24/7 and being no more than one mile away from the nearest U.S. Department of Transportation designated Alternative Fuel Corridor. The Kahului Park & Ride along Kuihelani Highway was selected as the first site because it is accessible 24/7 and its location is adjacent to the Maui Alternative Fuel Corridors.

The EV station sits near to the intersections of Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) formerly Airport Access Road, Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) formerly Mokulele Highway and Kuihelani Highway.

Charging will be free to the public through March 10, as time-of-use rates are being finalized. Payment and charger availability can be checked through the EV Connect App at evconnect.com/ at that time. Payment via credit card will also be accepted at the charger.

More information on future NEVI sites can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hawaii-nevi-state-plan/

###

Ceremonial untying of the maile lei at the blessing of the NEVI-funded electric vehicle charging station at the Kahului Park & Ride. From left: Arnold Albiar, chief of staff, Sustainability Partners Hawai‘i; Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama; Mark Glick, chief energy officer, Hawai‘i State Energy Office; Thomas Cain, CEO and founder, Sustainability Partners; Michael Figueroa, deputy division administrator, Federal Highway Administration Hawai‘i Division and Robin Shishido, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation deputy director Highways Division.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation vehicles were some of the first that tested out the new NEVI-funded electric vehicle charging station at the Kahului Park & Ride.