Full closure of the Waiʻalae on-ramp westbound beginning Monday, May 5

Main, News Posted on May 1, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Waiʻalae on-ramp to the H-1 westbound beginning Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. While the on-ramp will be closed, the Waiʻalae Avenue lane will remain open. Traffic will be detoured to Waiʻalae Avenue then to the 11th Avenue on-ramp.

The closure is needed to repair the damaged concrete base of a light pole next to the freeway at the Waialae on-ramp. The work will include demolition and replacement of the concrete base. The project cannot be undertaken at night because the demolition work will generate noise that will impact nearby residents. Tree trimming and other needed repairs may also be undertaken during this period.

Police will be on-scene to help with traffic control.

Variable message boards will been posted. For weekly Oʻahu lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

###

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]