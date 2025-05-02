Submit Release
Full closure of Hanalei bridge beginning Monday, May 12

Posted on May 2, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of Hanalei Bridge nightly beginning Monday, May 12, to Friday, May 16, from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The closure will be on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and ʻŌhiki Road.

 

Deck panels need to be replaced, and this can only be accomplished by closing the one-lane bridge. Although there will be no public access during work hours, emergency personnel will have access to the bridge.

 

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

 

