COMMISSIONER SID MILLER STANDS WITH FARMERS AND RANCHERS DURING DEVASTATING PANHANDLE WILDFIRES

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today his commitment to providing unwavering support to agricultural producers as they deal with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle. The Smokehouse Creek Fire, one of five active fires scorching the region, has become the state's second largest in history, having burned over 850,000 acres with minimal containment. Additionally, several grain and seed operations have reported total losses. Commissioner Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are ready to provide vital assistance to Texans in need through agricultural relief funds, essential hay and feed resources, and feeding programs for affected families.

“The Smokehouse Creek Fire is closing in on becoming the largest fire on record in Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “These fires not only threaten lives and property but will also have a substantial impact on our agriculture industry. Over 85% of the state’s cattle population is located on ranches in the panhandle. There are millions of cattle out there, with some towns comprising more cattle than people. The losses could be catastrophic for those counties. Farmers and ranchers are losing everything.”

As Governor Greg Abbott declares a disaster in 60 counties, the TDA’s State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, or STAR Fund, is calling for donations to assist Texas Panhandle farmers and ranchers. The STAR Fund mobilizes resources to support affected agricultural producers.

Funded 100% through donations, TDA reimburses qualified agricultural producers 50% of eligible expenses. STAR Fund financial resources cannot be used as compensation for crop or livestock losses but rather to help rebuild fences, restore operations, and cover other expenses related to agricultural disaster relief and restarting operations.

To be eligible, an agriculture business/operation/ranch/farm must reside in a county included in the Texas Governor’s disaster declaration. Wildfire disaster declaration counties can be found here.

“Donations will go a long way toward rebuilding the Panhandle,” Commissioner Miller added. “We stand in solidarity with our farmers and ranchers facing loss and destruction. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this challenging time, and we're committed to supporting their recovery efforts every step of the way.”

Additionally, 16 school districts closed today in the region due to the wildfires. TDA will permit school districts to provide meals and continue to serve kids under the unanticipated school closure waiver flexibility.

“We don’t want any students to go hungry during this difficult time for families,” Commissioner Miller said. “Whatever TDA can do to help, we will.”

If you are in emergency need of hay to feed livestock please visit TDA’s Hay Hotline here.

To donate or for more information on the STAR Fund please follow this link.

