First Lady Casey DeSantis Awards Six Collier County Nonprofit Organizations Checks from the Hope Florida Fund

                                                                 

Photos courtesy of the Executive Office of the Governor

NAPLES, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis awarded six Collier County nonprofit organizations with $10,000 each through the Hope Florida Fund. Recipients recognized by the First Lady were: Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs, St. Matthew’s House, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Project B.U.I.L.D., Baby Basics of Collier County, and Trailways Camps.

“As the Hope Florida initiative has expanded, we continue to identify ways to strengthen and grow our network of dedicated nonprofits across the state,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Meeting the needs of Floridians is a collaborative effort. I am grateful for the opportunity to recognize the good work being done by these Collier County nonprofits, and to support them in their efforts through the Hope Florida Fund.”

During the check presentations, First Lady DeSantis and the nonprofit representatives discussed the Hope Florida initiative and its mission to break down traditional silos and better meet the needs of Floridians. More than 86,000 individuals have been served through Hope Florida since its inception in 2021.

The First Lady launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to give funds to deserving local nonprofit entities through her Hope Florida initiative. Today’s award recipients serve children, families, veterans, and individuals with unique abilities through mentorship, material support, and educational programs.

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos, maximize support, and uncover new opportunities. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their unique and immediate needs, develop long-term goals, map out a strategic plan, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be a key part of the solution.

