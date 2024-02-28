Bestselling Author Ryan A Bush Reveals New Theory of Mental Health in New Book, "Become Who You Are"

"A paradigm-challenging new look at real happiness." - Kirkus Reviews

A struggle with his own mental health led author Ryan A Bush to a groundbreaking psychological theory of what actually makes us happier.

A masterful blend of mental wellness advice and practical philosophy. This book has the potential to change countless lives.” — Nir Eyal, bestselling author of "Indistractable"

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a much-anticipated follow-up to his international bestseller, "Designing the Mind: The Principles of Psychitecture," author Ryan A Bush shares his best and most personal work to date, " Become Who You Are : A New Theory of Self-Esteem, Human Greatness, and the Opposite of Depression." This ambitious work challenges conventional notions of happiness and mental health, offering readers a revolutionary new perspective on achieving fulfillment and self-actualization.The book takes readers on a transformative journey through a range of disciplines - including Stoic philosophy, spirituality, neuropsychology, Nietzschean virtue ethics, and evolutionary psychology. Drawing from over a decade of research in psychology and philosophy, Bush delves into the depths of human consciousness to present his groundbreaking theory, Virtue Self-Signaling Theory. Inspired by his own struggles with mental health, Bush argues that true happiness is not derived from external circumstances but rather from the admirability we observe in our own behaviors.“When I was struggling with depression, I was not taking the actions that made me proud of who I was,” explains Bush. “I was not seeing evidence of my own virtues, and it was not until I had reshaped my life to align with my values that I began to feel better. This idea of having to see ‘evidence’ of my own admirability is what eventually led to the development of the Virtue Self-Signaling Theory.”Endorsed by leading psychologists, "Become Who You Are" promises to reshape our understanding of the mind and inspire readers to pursue their highest aspirations.“Become Who You Are is an impressive blend of research and imagination that resonated with me and left me thinking well after I finished reading. The approach put forward in Become Who You Are is promising, with potential to help stimulate people to do the work to overcome their mental health struggles. Reading the book could help catalyze a person's search for values, the courage to pursue their highest aspirations, and the climb to reach their ideal self.” —Jonathan Rottenberg PhD, Professor of Psychology at Cornell University and author of "The Depths"Bush says this is not just a book about overcoming depression; it is a guide to reaching the peaks of flourishing. If you are looking for a book that will deliver more than the usual “self-help” tropes, Become Who You Are provides not only a fresh perspective on self-esteem, but also what Kirkus Reviews calls "a paradigm-challenging new look at real happiness." Become Who You Are is available now.About Designing the Mind: Designing the Mind is a self-development organization whose central purpose is to provide wisdom education and integrate the insights of ancient and modern thinkers to form a new vision for psychological health and self-mastery. DTM creates products, programs, and books designed to catalyze psychological growth. More information at https://designingthemind.org/become-who-you-are For media inquiries, please contact Designing the Mind at info@designingthemind.org.

Learning to See in the Third Dimension of Happiness | Launch Animation for Become Who You Are