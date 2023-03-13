DTM Launches Mindsight: First-Ever Deck of Introspection Cards
81 Exercises for Self-Awareness, Philosophical Conversation, and Life AffirmationASHEVILLE, NC, US, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom education company Designing the Mind has released a new tool for self-discovery with the launch of Mindsight: Introspection Cards. Created by author and designer Ryan A Bush, Mindsight’s eighty-one exercises are crafted to illuminate, challenge, and integrate your inner world.
The deck contains a framework of prompts and exercises that gradually build on one another - not just a series of isolated questions, but a growing body of self-knowledge. The pocket-sized log book included in the deck is meant to be taken on long, thoughtful walks, providing instruction, inspiration, and space to journal reflections.
Despite the recent explosion of interest in tarot and affirmation cards, few of these tools are designed to provide value beyond entertainment. With evidence-based exercises for cultivating self-awareness and direction, Mindsight is intended as an invaluable resource for a life well-lived.
“The biggest impact so far is how the cards helped me to identify and process some negative emotions that I had. That helped me to stop avoiding important tasks that I need to do. And the exercises helped me to see what triggers my negative feelings. That impact alone has made the cards worth it.”
—Derrick M, advance reader
The deck’s creator says its purpose is to help readers build a tower of self-knowledge they can use to direct their lives, minds, and actions. No relationship, he argues, is more important than your relationship with yourself, so you should actively strive to build and maintain this relationship.
“Every positive outcome you may be seeking in life, from your relationships to your career to your overall happiness are completely dependent on self-knowledge. Knowing yourself will allow you to master your own fate. This deck is your guide to psychological exploration.”
—Ryan A Bush, Founder + Author of Designing the Mind
- 81 Thought-Provoking Introspection Cards
- Log Booklet with Guidance and Journal Space
- Evidence-Based Self-Awareness Exercises
- Intriguing Philosophical Conversation Topics
- Beautifully-Designed Magnetic Case
Designing the Mind is a self-development organization focused on expanding human potential beyond the norm. DTM creates products, programs, and books designed to catalyze psychological growth. Its central theme of psychitecture represents a new, modern way of viewing and iteratively improving your mind.
Mindsight: Introspection Cards are now available for $29.99 at the following links:
- Designing the Mind: https://designingthemind.org/cards
- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737846217
Ryan A Bush
Designing the Mind
+1 901-786-2760
info@designingthemind.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other