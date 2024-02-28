Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood to Celebrate One Year Anniversary During Women’s History Month
...an invaluable space for connecting with like-minded Black women, the conversations are engaging and promote healthy dialogue. This group is much needed and appreciated.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood, an intergenerational group of Black women focused on strengthening sisterhood, will celebrate its one-year anniversary this March during Women’s History Month. Over the past year, the community has grown to over 1400 members across six cities, providing a platform for intergenerational conversations and connections between Black women.
Founded in 2023 by Lana Reid, Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood is an initiative of Conversations in Color, a nonprofit 501(c)3 grassroots organization committed to offering uplifting and community-building spaces of dialogue for Black voices. SRS aims to provide relaxed, non-judgmental spaces for Black women to exchange ideas and share experiences. Through open conversations, the community works to improve the quality of interactions between Black women and address issues like cultural trauma, competition, and distrust that can damage sisterhood.
The one-year anniversary meetup will be held via Zoom on March 23, 2024. Black women interested in joining SRS can find more information and sign up on the organization’s website at https://conversationsincolor.org/sista-rebuilding-sisterhood.
“Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood” was born out of a desire to cultivate the kinds of relationships between Black women that we know are possible,” said Lana Reid, founder of SRS. “Our meetups create space for women across generations to connect through honest, compassionate conversations. The result is a supportive network where we can share our joys, insights and struggles, while growing in sisterhood.”
About Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood
Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood is an organization dedicated to facilitating open and honest conversations between Black women. With local branches across the U.S., the group aims to strengthen the sisterhood bond through intergenerational dialogue and events. Sistas Rebuilding Sisterhood believes that when Black women support each other, communities and relationships thrive. For more information, visit https://conversationsincolor.org/sista-rebuilding-sisterhood
