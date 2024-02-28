DVIN Welcomes Karla-Marie Santiago, MBA, to its Board of Directors
Karla-Marie Santiago, MBA, brings extensive experience and a vendor-centric focus to DVIN's Board, promising to drive industry innovation & collaboration.
We are beyond thrilled to welcome Karla to the DVIN Board of Directors. Her experience, vendor-centric focus, leadership and dedication to excellence make her a valuable asset to our movement."AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSO Vendor Insights Network (DVIN) is proud to announce the appointment of Karla-Marie Santiago, MBA, to its esteemed Board of Directors. With a robust background in optimizing supply chain operations, enhancing market strategies, and navigating the complexities of the dental and healthcare sectors, Karla will contribute invaluably to DVIN's mission of fostering collaboration and innovation within the dental industry.
— Eileen Day
In her role as Senior Director of Practice Optimization & Growth, Karla has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowerment through a shared growth mindset. Her dedication to building relationships and vendor-centric perspective make her an ideal addition to the DVIN Board of Directors. Her pioneering spirit and understanding of the dental industry's intricacies, especially from the DSO side, will play a pivotal role in advancing DVIN's initiatives and bridging the gap between DSOs and Vendor Partners.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Karla is passionate about community. Her commitment to mentorship and her proactive involvement in non-profit endeavors align perfectly with DVIN's values and mission. As DVIN continues to expand its reach and impact within the dental industry, Karla’s contributions will be instrumental in driving positive change and advancing an environment of collaboration and growth.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Karla to the DVIN Board of Directors," said Eileen Day, Founder and CEO of DVIN. "Her extensive experience, vendor-centric focus, leadership and dedication to excellence make her a valuable asset to our movement. We look forward to working closely with Karla as we continue to bridge the gap between DSOs and Vendor Partners and drive innovation within the dental industry."
For more information about DVIN and its groundbreaking initiatives, please visit https://dsovin.com/ or get in touch with Eileen Day at eileen@dsovin.com.
About DVIN:
The DSO Vendor Insights Network (DVIN) is a transformative network with a mission to bridge the gap between Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and Vendor Partners. Dedicated to fostering collaboration to drive innovation and growth, we will achieve this by initiating meaningful dialogues, providing valuable resources and forming strong partnerships. Our goal is to empower the dynamic between DSOs and Vendor Partners to flourish, through initiatives such as a comprehensive vendor listing website, platforms for open discussions, insightful surveys, a candid DSOrealtalk podcast, and facilitating workshops and panel discussions at industry events. We will all work together to revolutionize the dental industry, ultimately working toward our common goal of driving innovation and growth.
Together we are DVIN, and together, we are the future of dental care.
