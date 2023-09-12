DVIN Announces Transition to a Non-Profit Organization and Welcomes Its Esteemed Board Members
Fostering Collaboration, Driving Innovation and Growth within the Dental Support Organizations (DSO) IndustryAUSTIN, TX, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DSO Vendor Insights Network (DVIN), headquartered in Austin, TX and serving all vendors in the DSO space, is thrilled to announce its strategic decision to become a non-profit organization. With a mission to bridge the gap between DSOs and Vendor Partners, DVIN is set to revolutionize the dynamics between Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and vendor partners, with initiatives to open dialogue that foster collaboration to drive our common goal of innovation and growth in the dental industry.
DVIN's influence extends far beyond the mere connection of DSOs and Vendor Partners. Its overarching impact will cultivate a thriving community that amplifies the growth of DSOs and initiates a ripple effect of positive change throughout the dental industry. This will be achieved through the facilitation of knowledge-sharing, the forging of partnerships, and the spearheading of groundbreaking initiatives.
To propel DVIN’s mission, a distinguished Board of Directors has been assembled:
- Brian A. Colao, Member & Director of the Dental Service Organizations Industry Group of Dykema.
Brian, recognized as a progressive and esteemed industry titan of the DSO sector, brings his invaluable insights and draws upon his nearly three decades of background and experience in the DSO industry to provide counsel on a multitude of federal and state regulatory matters.
- Eileen Day, Founder and President of DVIN, and VP of Business Development of DMscore.
Eileen, a newcomer to the dental industry in 2022, has swiftly earned recognition from her peers as a change-maker and industry disruptor. She brings a dynamic, fresh perspective shaped by her extensive expertise in digital marketing, sales team expansion, and innovation.
- Andrea Fox, Founder and CEO of Clue Dental Marketing.
Andrea, recognized as a visionary thought leader in dental patient acquisition and retention, is dedicated to nurturing the growth of DSOs by developing ethical marketing solutions and optimizing the patient journey through innovative digital strategies.
- Cassie Tallon, CEO of The Fractional Match, LLC and Fractional COO.
Cassie, known as the leading operational expert in the dental industry, seamlessly blends her extensive background and wealth of knowledge in marketing and operations to optimize DSOs through strategic partnerships with vendors and integrators.
- Samantha “Sam” Strain, Partner + Chief Development Officer of HealthStream Ventures. With a distinguished track record in mergers and acquisitions, Sam brings her visionary insights and extensive industry knowledge to the forefront, actively nurturing the growth of and fostering innovation within DSOs.
DVIN is primed to scale to unprecedented heights in the DSO sector. The collective experience of these Board members ensures DVIN remains at the forefront of championing industry advancements and innovations.
Eileen Day, the founder of DVIN, remarks, "DVIN and its mission is a game changer. This transition represents a momentous leap forward for DVIN in accomplishing our vision. United in the spirit of our shared growth mantra ‘The rising tide lifts all the boats’, our exceptional Board brings an unwavering commitment to our core values and ground breaking initiatives, and we anticipate a transformational shift that will produce growth in the DSO ecosystem."
For more information about DVIN and its groundbreaking initiatives, please visit https://dsovin.com/ or get in touch with Eileen Day at eileen@dsovin.com.
About DVIN:
The DSO Vendor Insights Network (DVIN) is a transformative network with a mission to bridge the gap between Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and Vendor Partners. Dedicated to fostering collaboration to drive innovation and growth, we will achieve this by initiating meaningful dialogues, providing valuable resources and forming strong partnerships. Our goal is to empower the dynamic between Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and Vendor Partners to flourish, through initiatives such as a comprehensive vendor listing website, platforms for open discussions, insightful surveys, a candid DSOrealtalk podcast, and facilitating workshops and panel discussions at industry events. We will all work together to revolutionize the dental industry, ultimately working toward our common goal of driving innovation and growth.
Together we are DVIN, and together, we are the future of dental care.
