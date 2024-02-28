Statement from AG Yost on Ohio Senate’s Passage of Senate Bill 215

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the Ohio Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 215 on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit foreign nationals from making contributions or expenditures regarding ballot issue campaigns.

“Foreign money shouldn’t be influencing American elections. This bill addresses one area of Ohio law that isn’t protected from these influences, and I support it.”

Senate Bill 215 awaits action by the House of Representatives.

