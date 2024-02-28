Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,344 in the last 365 days.

Statement from AG Yost on Ohio Senate’s Passage of Senate Bill 215

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the Ohio Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 215 on Wednesday. The bill would prohibit foreign nationals from making contributions or expenditures regarding ballot issue campaigns.

“Foreign money shouldn’t be influencing American elections. This bill addresses one area of Ohio law that isn’t protected from these influences, and I support it.”

Senate Bill 215 awaits action by the House of Representatives.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

You just read:

Statement from AG Yost on Ohio Senate’s Passage of Senate Bill 215

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more