Native Americans and Italian Americans Launch “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”
Working together – Native American and Italian American Communities Unite to Oppose Cancel CultureNORTHVALE, NJ, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative, The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, is proud to announce a series of collaborative sessions bringing together Native American, Italian American and other communities to oppose the pervasive threat of cancel culture. These “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” aim to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.
As a result of the very successful recent joint presentation by Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”) founding member and President, Eunice Davidson and IAOVC President Andre DiMino, to a capacity crowd of Italian American organizations sponsored by Scranton UNICO, NAGA Board Member Tony Henson recommended that regular virtual video meetings be held. The purpose of the meetings would be to further collaboration among cultures to oppose the ubiquitous cancel culture negatively affecting Native Americans, Italian Americans and other cultures.
Cancel culture has increasingly become a concerning phenomenon in today's society. It often overlooks the complexities of history and cultural context, leading to the silencing of voices and the erasure of important narratives.
Native American and Italian American communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation in mainstream discourse. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives.
"These sessions will provide a vital platform for our communities to come together, share experiences, and explore strategies to combat the negative impacts of cancel culture," stated Mrs. Davidson of NAGA. "By standing in solidarity with one another, we can challenge the erasure of our histories and promote a more inclusive and equitable society."
The collaborative sessions will feature discussions and cultural exchanges. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, learn from each other's perspectives, and develop actionable strategies to address the challenges posed by cancel culture.
"We are excited to partner with the Native American community in this important endeavor," commented Mr. DiMino of IAOVC. "By coming together and amplifying our voices, we can push back against the harmful effects of cancel culture and celebrate the richness and diversity of our cultures."
The sessions will also highlight the contributions of both communities to American society and challenge prevailing stereotypes and misconceptions. Through storytelling and shared experiences, participants will celebrate their cultural heritage and reaffirm their commitment to preserving their identities in the face of adversity.
"We must recognize the interconnectedness of our struggles and work together to create a more just and inclusive society," said Mr. Henson of NAGA. "These sessions are just the beginning of a broader movement to oppose cancel culture and uphold the principles of free expression, diversity, and tolerance."
The first Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 PM Eastern. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue. Reservation required – please email info@iaovc.org if you would like to participate.
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
