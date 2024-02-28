Season 4 of Dining Divas kicks off episode 1 with a culinary tour of Sistrunk Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

November 14th is officially Dining Divas day in Ft Lauderdale Dining Divas at Smitty's with Senator Chris Smith Betty's Soul Food with the Dining Divas

‘The History, Culture and Rebuild of the Historic Sistrunk Blvd.’

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES Dining Divas: the best foodie and lifestyle tv show on the planet.” — Founder, Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adventure begins at Smitty’s where Senator Chris Smith opened a popular wing joint to tell the story of Sistrunk Blvd. with a picture wall that walks you through the timeline of black history in the area. The Divas threw a party that was open to the public and brought out a diverse group of over 150+ locals supporting the rebuild of this historic area.

Thank you to the sponsors: Uncle Nearest Whiskey and Empire Cigars.

The 2nd stop on this iconic tour was Betty’s Soul Food. Betty’s has been around for 50 years on Sistrunk Blvd. and is considered the staple restaurant in the area. With Celebrities and Politicians such as Janet Jackson and Hilary Clinton stopping by when they are in town, it's definitely considered a landmark on the block.

The Divas then made their way to the new state of the art YMCA which holds a lot of memories from Doctor Sistrunk and previously standing Provident Hospital. Inside the Black Box Theatre the Divas threw a beautiful event with over 100+ attendees and performances by DJ Adiac, Guitarist Teddy, Comedian Sharon Phieffer and Magician Remy Connor. The Divas were awarded a Dining Divas day November 14th with a Proclamation by the Mayor of Ft Lauderdale which was presented by Vice Mayor Pamela Beasley-Pittman.

Thank you to the sponsors: Nikka Whiskey, Vie De Reve Sparkling Wine, Chef The Rose & Gosling Rum.

The Divas dropped into Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant next for a unique and eclectic menu from ackee salt fish to curry goat, the food was mouthwatering good. This hot spot has the only drive thru on Sistrunk Blvd. so you can grab quality food to go.

They closed out this episode at the Checkmate Barber Shop for a community block party. The ladies took a tour of the work, play, eat space that includes Blueprint Recording - a podcast studio, Provident Market - a bottega named after the historic hospital and State of Mind - an office space that creates a collaborative environment for locals. This creative space is owned and operated by Devon Fraser, Greg Wright and Lucian White. They ended the day jammin’ out at the Sistrunk Festival with thousands of residents.



Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. You can see all of Christine’s experience at www.ChristineCurran.com.

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Tamara Davis - @rentalsinparadise - CEO of Tamara's Rentals In Paradise, a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor. She is an elite connector who has mastered putting people in the right places to effectively build relationships that thrive.

Kelly Desroches - @keltherese - Mortgage broker and executive director of the Tower Club in Fort Lauderdale which is an exclusive membership only club known as the Mecca for the elite of Broward county.

Ingrid Morales - @imrealtyconcierge - Ingrid excels in connecting partners and clients for potential opportunities in real estate and finance. With a commitment to integrity and exceptional customer experiences, Ingrid serves as a valuable turnkey partnership resource in all your lifestyle needs.

Ana Maria Reyes - @anareyestv - Bilingual and proud of her Latin American roots, Ana has covered events around the globe, interviewing prominent figures in both English and Spanish for nearly two decades. Her love for travel & culinary exploration also aligns with her current role as Director of Marketing at Jets 100 — a private jet membership club dedicated to curating unparalleled luxury travel experiences.

Melky Jean - @therealmelkyjean - is a philanthropist and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter known for her impactful humanitarian work, particularly in empowering women and children worldwide. When she's not making a difference, Melky can be found captivating audiences alongside her brother Wyclef Jean during their electrifying performances on stage.

