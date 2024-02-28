Free Shred Days and Webinars Throughout National Consumer Protection Week and Beyond!

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A few days just isn’t enough to celebrate National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW)! NCPW is officially March 3-9, but the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is expanding our plans for NCPW with a month of free shred events and educational webinars. Let us help you protect yourself from fraud, identity theft and scams!

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Monday, March 4: North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418 Tuesday, March 5: Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206 Monday, March 11: First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Tuesday, March 19: Cabela’s, 1000 Cabelas Dr., Fort Mill, SC 29708

Cabela’s, 1000 Cabelas Dr., Fort Mill, SC 29708 Tuesday, March 26: Herring Center at Furman University, Greenville, SC 29617

Herring Center at Furman University, Greenville, SC 29617 Friday, March 29: University of South Carolina - Beaufort, 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

Free Webinars

Grab a device and log in to a series of free webinars designed to help consumers learn more about their rights and stay safe from identity theft and scams. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Follow SCDCA on Facebook and Twitter to receive tips throughout NCPW and learn ways to avoid scams and keep your personal identifying information safe.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###