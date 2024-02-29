SEEEN and American 7s Football League® Forge Exclusive Partnership for AI Powered VOD and Interactive Video Commerce

SEEEN AMERICAN 7S FOOTBALL LEAGUE A7FL Football A7FL No Helmets, No Pads, Tackle Football

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American 7s Football League® (A7FL), the trail-blazing no helmets, no pads, tackle football league, today announced SEEEN, Inc, the media and technology AI platform that creates and delivers Key Video Moments to drive increased views and revenues across video content, will provide A7FL’s video-on-demand offering on https://www.a7fl.tv throughout the A7FL’s 10th season in 2024.

In combination with SEEEN, A7FL will bring fans all the best matches and highlights, together with specific player and team playlists whilst engaging fans directly to purchase A7FL merchandise and tickets and learn more about the sport as they watch videos on their devices. In particular, using SEEEN’s technology, A7FL will also bring interactive reels to fans, which they can watch on their mobile devices – https://www.a7fl.tv/reels.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with A7FL, who have created a unique brand, focused on attracting younger and diverse audiences. Our offering is well suited for A7FL’s audience and we look forward to driving more views and more sales for A7FL as it continues its growth.” commented Adrian Hargrave, CEO at SEEEN.

Now entering its historic 10th season on March 24, the A7FL has continued to expand and operates 10 divisions with a total of 34 teams. Culminating with its National Championship Match on July 21, A7FL generates more than 20 million views a season for its content and has approximately 1 million social subscribers. SEEEN will help enhance the audience experience throughout and proactively contribute to the further growth of audience and establishment of its fan base for A7FL.

“SEEEN shares our vision for bringing next-generation experiences to A7FL fans. With millions of viewers across our streaming platforms, we were looking for a way to drive direct interaction with fans watching on our platform while enhancing the fan experience and capitalizing on the tremendous engagement we receive.” said Sener Korkusuz, CEO at A7FL.

About the A7FL:

With the launch of its 10th season on March 24, the American 7s Football League (A7FL) has grown to 34 teams, 16 cities, and 1200+ athletes across the country by pioneering a familiar yet completely new format for America’s most popular sport: 7v7 tackle football without helmets or hard-shell pads. The A7FL’s unique format retains the toughness that fans of all ages crave, while its unique gameplay delivers action-filled performances that generate tens of millions of views and attract a new, younger audience (more than 75% are 18-34). Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the Spring (March-July) league’s exciting new style has also attracted UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs as Advisory Board Chair. The A7FL boasts over 850K social media followers and partnerships with DAZN, Sports.TV, Caffeine, Stadium Sports, and WAVE.tv. For a taste of A7FL action, visit A7FL.TV.

Contact: Sener Korkusuz, sener@a7fl.com.

About SEEEN:

SEEEN, headquartered in New Haven, CT and London, UK is an AI-led video technology platform that drives interactive and shoppable video. Its customers can leverage SEEEN’s technology to enhance their entire video collections and give viewers a better, frictionless experience to discover videos and learn, purchase, and share directly from within their favorite content. SEEEN is quoted on the London Stock Exchange with the ticker AIM:SEEEN.

Contact: Adrian Hargrave, adrian@seeen.com

