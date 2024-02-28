ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S FREE-STREAMING PLATFORM SPORTS.TV, ADDS AMERICAN 7S FOOTBALL LEAGUE

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S Sports.TV A7FL - American 7s Football League

Sports.TV Now Streaming the A7FL Greatest Games Series, 7-on-7 Full Contact Football

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s free-streaming platform SPORTS.TV (www.Sports.tv) is pleased to announce video on demand (VOD) availability of American 7s Football League (A7FL) games and programming. Through this exciting partnership, A7FL continues to build the league's core 18-34 male audience, delivering precisely what they crave in sports entertainment.

This partnership is set to bring Sports.TV viewers even more action-packed games including the A7FL Greatest Games Series. The A7FL Greatest Games Series will take center stage, bringing fans one-hour consolidated versions of the league's most exciting games, showcasing thrilling moments from the last three seasons.

SPORTS.TV is a free-streaming service that aggregates hundreds of sports channels, news, movies, documentaries as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores. SPORTS.TV is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Android and IOS mobile devices.

“We are excited to add the AMERICAN 7S FOOTBALL LEAGUE to our free-streaming platform SPORTS.TV,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Football is a great American tradition, and now our viewers have even more exciting sports content to enjoy for free.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group’s SPORTS.TV, the ultimate FREE destination for sports fans,” said Sener Korkusuz, CEO and Co-Founder of A7FL. “This partnership will allow us to showcase the A7FL’s unique and exciting brand of football to a wider audience, and to share the stories and passion of our players and fans. SPORTS.TV is the perfect platform to grow the A7FL fan base and reach new heights.”

Stay tuned for a season of adrenaline-pumping action as the A7FL 2024 season approaches. Watch A7FL on SPORTS.TV.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

Media Contact: Eric Peterkofsky, EVP, Talent & Public Relations, Allen Media Group, eric@es.tv



ABOUT AMERICAN 7S FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

Entering its 10th season, the American 7s Football League (A7FL) has pioneered a familiar yet completely new format for America’s most popular sport: 7-on-7 football without helmets or hard-shell pads. The A7FL’s unique format retains the toughness that fans of all ages crave. At the same time, its gameplay delivers action-filled performances that generate tens of millions of views and attract a new, younger audience (more than 75% are 18-34). Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the Spring league (April-July) also added UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs to its ranks and has grown to 36 teams in 10 divisions across the country with over 850K social media followers and partnerships with Caffeine.TV, DAZN, Stadium, and WAVE.tv. To experience A7FL action, go to A7FL.tv, follow us on TikTok and Instagram @a7fl or email info@a7fl.com

Media Contact: Howard Sadel, President, Big Bullet Sports Marketing, howard@gobbsm.com

A7FL 2024 Sizzle Reel