Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Daniel Benischek as COO
Benischek’s operations and customer experience expertise presents growth opportunity for nonprofitMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. has hired Daniel Benischek as its first chief operating officer.
Benischek joins the nonprofit organization with more than two decades of business experience, having most recently led the customer experience and operations and technology efforts for the Gustave A. Larson Company in Pewaukee. Before working at Gustave Larson, Benischek held management roles at Briggs & Stratton, General Electric and TD Ameritrade.
“Daniel is the perfect fit, from both a business and cultural perspective, said Margit Schatzman, ECE® president. “ECE is rooted in putting people first, and Daniel’s dual-track career has enabled him to deliver a best-in-class customer experience while also building operational efficiencies. The COO position is new for ECE, and one that will be a big part of our future success. We’re thrilled to benefit from Daniel’s expertise.”
Benischek was drawn to ECE’s mission — promoting the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. He is no stranger to championing student success, having spent seven years as an adjunct professor at Carroll University teaching evening courses in economics, management and statistics.
“It’s rare to find an organization that ‘walks the walk’ when it comes to caring about people,” said Benischek. “In today’s world, where everything is being commoditized, your relationship with your customers and employees is usually the hardest thing for a competitor to replicate. ECE’s compassion is evident — from their decision-making process to the way everyone comes together for students across the globe. Creating a world with more opportunity and wider perspectives is a tall order — I’m eager to dive in and build sustainable growth.”
A Nebraska native, Benischek has spent the past 20 years in Wisconsin. He has a master’s degree in business from the University of Iowa, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
About Educational Credential Evaluators
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, health care organizations and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECE Aid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECE team members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.
Tanya Pinsoneault
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.
+1 630-728-9913
tanya@theweaponry.com