More Funding to Reduce Costs, Improve Diabetes Care

CANADA, February 28 - More Nova Scotians living with diabetes will soon be able to better afford the equipment and supplies they need.

The Province is providing funding for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies and an expansion to the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program.

“Diabetes can be a life-changing experience and for some people it can have a big impact on their quality of life,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are committed to making investments to ease the financial burden and help them better manage their care.”

The government will fund sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies through a new income-based program and existing pharmacare programs. They will be open to Nova Scotians with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who meet specific criteria, including the need for multiple daily injections of insulin or insulin pumps to manage their diabetes.

Nova Scotians with an annual household income of less than $60,000 will pay no deductible. Household incomes between $60,000 and $150,000 will pay a deductible between $500 and $1,000.

The Department is also expanding the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program by removing the age cap. The program, which helps with the costs of insulin pumps and supplies, is currently only available to Nova Scotians under the age of 26.

This investment will help about 4,000 patients cover those supplies and about 450 more Nova Scotians will be eligible for the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program.

More information about both programs, including how to apply and the expansion, will be released soon.

Quotes:

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for residents of Nova Scotia living with diabetes. Diabetes Canada welcomes the end of age limits for insulin pumps and the new support provided for continuous glucose monitors. These changes will be life-changing for thousands of Nova Scotia residents living with diabetes, and we appreciate the Government of Nova Scotia’s commitment to making their lives easier and more affordable.”

— Maria Campbell, Director, Government Affairs and Advocacy, Diabetes Canada

“Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Canada is thrilled to join the Government of Nova Scotia today in announcing improved care for the province’s Type 1 diabetes community. We appreciate that the government recognizes the unique needs of Nova Scotians living with this autoimmune condition and that they have stepped up by increasing access to life-saving technologies. These technologies, which include advanced glucose monitors and insulin pumps, allow for better control of daily self management, improving health outcomes and quality of life.”

— Jessica Diniz, President and CEO, JDRF Canada

“I am overjoyed and relieved to see that the Province of Nova Scotia will now be covering the cost of continuous glucose monitors and removing the age cap from insulin pump coverage. This is life-changing for me and for all Nova Scotians living with Type 1 diabetes.”

— Emma Perry, Type 1 diabetes advocate

Quick Facts:

the government is investing $7.2 million in Budget 2024-25 to support diabetes care, including $5.9 million for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies

about 106,850 Nova Scotians have diabetes and between five and 10 per cent have Type 1 diabetes

diabetes is a chronic condition caused by insulin deficiency

the average cost for an insulin pump is $6,300 with a five-year warranty; supplies are about $4,000 per year

sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies can cost between $3,000 and $4,000 annually

Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program: https://novascotia.ca/DHW/NSIPP/

