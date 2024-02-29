Morehouse Instrument Company Unveils 2024 Catalog
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, has its 2024 Products and Services Catalog available for download.
The catalog showcases the metrology company’s calibration machines, including its new Automated Force Calibration System, and many other products and capabilities.
Morehouse has worked with companies across all industries concerned with the quality of their force and torque applications for over a century. Industries benefiting from its capabilities and training courses include aerospace, medical, nuclear, oil and gas, automotive, testing and calibration laboratories, and anyone who wants accurate force or torque calibration service or equipment.
Quality companies come and stay with Morehouse, trusting the company for their force and torque calibration needs.
Download the catalog at www.mhforce.com or request a copy by email at info@mhforce.com
Companies around the globe rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly, saving them money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at Info@MHForce.com
