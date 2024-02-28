BMG & Too Lost Extend Publishing Partnership
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music and technology company Too Lost, has announced the extension of their publishing administration partnership with BMG. Since first partnering together in 2021, the highly successful online based publishing platform has grown its alliance with BMG to provide thousands of independent artists with enhanced publishing administration, A&R and synch services.
Seeing the potential early on in their partnership, BMG has worked alongside the Too Lost team representing rights for songs including “Jocelyn Flores” by XXXTENTACION, “BEEF” FloMix by Flo Milli, viral TikTok sensation “The Chicken Wing Beat” by Ricky Desktop and publishing interests for artists such as Potsu, Nic D, Rockit Music, Emily Vaughn, Daddyphatsnaps, and more, all of which are administered by BMG.
The two companies have now extended their creative partnership to continue scaling up the business by signing new artists and songwriters and exploring new business opportunities, while continuing to focus on artist development.
In making the announcement, Too Lost Co-Founder and CEO Gregory Hirschhorn said, “BMG has been a fantastic partner to our growing music publishing operation and I look forward to extending our working relationship and making new strides in the years ahead.”
Marian Wolf, BMG’s SVP, Music Publishing, North America, said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Too Lost. Both of our companies share the belief in forward thinking and innovative technology and services for songwriters and artists. BMG’s global infrastructure will enable Too Lost’s great roster of songwriters to reliably collect their global income.”
Henry Bishop, BMG’s Director of A&R adds, “The team at Too Lost saw the next generation of artists early on and successfully identified and executed a unique service proposition that enables creatives to release music in a financially beneficial manner. We look forward to further building on our solid foundation with the Too Lost team.”
About Too Lost
Too Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators.Their distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize, and protect songs across the globe for 280,000+ independent artists and labels. Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN, and are headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Reykjavik. www.toolost.com
About BMG
BMG is an integrated music publishing and recordings business and the world’s fourth-largest international music company. BMG’s distinctive pitch is a relentless focus on global service to its artist and songwriter clients, combining creative insight and support with the best in technology and analytics. BMG’s 20 offices across 13 core music markets represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the entertainment company RTL Group and the trade book publisher Penguin Random House. With its integrated technology platform, artist-friendly culture, and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. www.bmg.com
