Capulet Entertainment Presents: First Official Press Announcement for CAPULET FEST 2024
Capulet Fest 2024 - Skillet, August Burns Red, Nothing More +++ More TBA Soon.
Capulet Fest 2024 exists to give modern rock fans what they want. The unification under the banner of rock for one unforgettable 3-day weekend! Capulet Fest 2024 - Come Rock This June!”HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capulet Fest 2024- Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: Calendars marked it is time to get ready for the highly anticipated return of CAPULET FEST 2024. Take a look at this years announced line-up so far with Skillet, August Burns Red, Nothing More, Senses Fail, BlessTheFall, Taproot, COLD, RED, Saved by Skarlet, Every Avenue Of Virtue, Valoria, Upon A Burning Body, Limbs, Horizon Theory, If Not For Me, Adelitas Way, Eyes Set To Kill, Impending Doom, It Dies Today, Colorblind, Hollow Front, VCTMS, University Drive, Set for the Fall, Makeout, Until I Wake, Alesana, Archers, Nowhere Left, Uncured, Magnets for Maniacs, Deadlands, Lightworker, Gina Fritz, and more coming still.
— Capulet Entertainment
The Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque location, is the perfect venue for the revival of Capulet Fest. With stages set, food trucks offerings, and a variety of vendors, attendees can expect a weekend of entertainment and fun. The festival will also feature a mix of both established and up-and-coming artists, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts of all ages.
Tickets for Capulet Fest 2024 are on sale now, and are expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss out on the chance to rock out and create new memories at Capulet Fest 2024.
Capulet Fest exists to give modern rock fans what they want. In the last decade, Capulet Entertainment has thrown a number of memorable shows, but none as impactful upon the scene as Capulet Fest. Uniting under the banner of rock for one unforgettable weekend of excitement, head-banging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form. 2024 will never be the same. Come rock with the best this June.
Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover. Come, defy the stars.
JUNE 28th, 29th & 30th, 2024
Friday, June 28th:
Doors GA 4pm
Early Entry 3:30pm
Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th:
Doors GA 11am
Early Entry 10am
TICKET ADD-ONS:
VIP MEET & GREET - Indulge in an extraordinary experience with our VIP package, offering exclusive perks: Early Entry, VIP Lanyard, Meet & Greet (Subject to availability and schedule), and Festival Poster. Single Day: $175+$10.58 fee Limited supply.
CONFIRMED BANDS FOR MEET & GREET - Skillet, Nothing More, August Burns Red, Senses Fail, Blessthefall, Red, Cold, Upon A Burning Body, Impending Doom, Alesana, Every Avenue, Taproot, It Dies Today. More Bands TBA and Schedule coming soon.
FESTIVAL MERCH BUNDLE - Buy Early and Save! These items will be priced higher on-site during Capulet Fest: Festival Shirt, Event Poster, Bag, Bumper Sticker, Temp Tattoo $60 + $5.79 taxes/fees.
Website:
https://www.capuletfest.com/
Vendor Application:
https://www.capuletfest.com/capuletvendor
Press or Media Application to Cover the Fest:
https://www.capuletfest.com/pressApp
Capulet Homie (Street Team) Application:
https://www.capuletfest.com/CapuletHomie
Festival Sponsor Information:
https://www.capuletfest.com/sponsor
Lineup Listed Up 'til Now:
https://www.capuletfest.com/capulet-fest-lineup
