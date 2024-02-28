Maryland Agricultural Commission Meeting

Submit Release
Annapolis, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 13th, at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes a presentation from the University of Maryland Extension and Maryland Rural Water Association, staff updates, and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882

