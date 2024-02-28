Governor Proclaims March 1 as Arbor Day in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed March 1 as Arbor Day in Tennessee to recognize the importance of planting and maintaining trees in our state. This year’s celebration will be held at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The public is invited to the Arbor Day celebration and tree planting. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. CST. Parking is available at the Tennessee Agricultural Museum at 404 Hogan Road.

“Arbor Day in Tennessee is an opportunity to recognize that setting and protecting trees create a beautiful future for our state,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Trees play an important role in our communities, bringing enjoyment and providing health benefits. This year, we are proud to highlight the achievements of our communities, educational institutions, and utility companies. The long-term impacts of their contributions will be felt for generations.”

Tree City USA, Tree Cities of the World, Tree Campus K-12, Tree Campus Higher Education, and Tree Line USA are programs founded by the Arbor Day Foundation and supported by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and its Urban and Community Forestry Program.

These programs provide frameworks for organizations to expand and nurture community forests and to promote a healthy connection between people and trees. To learn more about these programs in Tennessee and the groups being recognized this year, visit: www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban/our-programs/arbor-day.html.

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate Arbor Day in Tennessee by planting Tennessee-grown trees. The Division of Forestry’s East Tennessee Nursery grows native tree seedlings to meet urban and community forestry and forest conservation needs. Selecting trees which are acclimated to Tennessee’s growing conditions adds value to residential, municipal, and commercial properties. Orders are for a minimum of 25 seedlings of any selected species and may be submitted online at www.plantTNtrees.org or by mail until April 1.

A list of nurseries and garden centers with locally-grown trees is available at www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/plants.html.

For information about how to properly maintain landscape trees, contact your local Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry office or visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.html.

The Division of Forestry protects and promotes the responsible use of forest resources in Tennessee. Focus areas include assisting landowners with a variety of services, providing quality tree seedlings, supporting forest health programs, collecting forest inventory data, assisting forest industries, and fighting wildland fires. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.