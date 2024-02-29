USA Pickleball Announces Partnership with Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner & Rowe will serve as the Presenting Partner of the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket tournament in Mesa, Arizona this April.

Arizona-based personal injury law firm Lerner & Rowe to serve as Official Injury Attorney of USA Pickleball

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today announced personal injury law firm Lerner & Rowe as its Official Injury Attorney in a year-round partnership that welcomes the firm into America’s fastest-growing sport, with nearly 50 million pickleball players in the United States according to the Association of Pickleball Players in 2023.

Lerner & Rowe will serve as the Presenting Partner of the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket tournament in Mesa, Arizona this April. The firm will have a strong presence throughout the event that is expected to host 1,200 of the best players from Arizona and surrounding areas competing for their spot at Nationals. Additionally, Lerner & Rowe will continue supporting USA Pickleball’s mission in the community through community clinics, introducing underserved children to the game of pickleball and providing them with equipment to continue playing upon completion of the program.

"We’re thrilled to bring Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys into the USA Pickleball family and integrate them into our Arizona-based tournaments as they embody a true staple and pillar of the Arizona community,” said Jose Moreno, USA Pickleball Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “Both of our brands are rooted in our commitment to the communities we serve, and few organizations embody that level of dedication to its community like Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, the firm’s charitable arm dedicated to supporting various community outreach programs. I look forward to our continued collaboration with their team as we grow the sport to new heights throughout Arizona and across the country!”

The partnership will also see the personal injury firm become heavily integrated into the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships this November held in Mesa, serving as the presenting partner for the Celebrity Pickleball Match and as a “Supporting Partner” for community clinics supporting youth that will be held that week.

“As a firm, we're thrilled to be the official personal injury attorneys of USA Pickleball! It's an exciting time to be involved in the sport, with its explosive growth and vibrant community,” said Kevin Rowe, Founder and Principal of the law offices of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys. “Pickleball perfectly embodies the values we cherish at our firm: inclusivity, teamwork, and a commitment to healthy living. We're proud to support this dynamic sport and its passionate players and fans."

Established in 2005, the law office of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys was founded upon the principles of quality representation and a dedication to client service and satisfaction. Their legal team’s wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of personal injury have allowed them to help clients obtain maximum compensation for their injuries and to become Arizona’s premier personal injury firm. Lerner and Rowe has become one of the largest, most successful personal injury law firms in Arizona and currently offers legal services in Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, California, Alabama, and Michigan.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 400 legal professionals around the country ready to help you 24/7, anywhere in the US. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside of Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, New Mexico, and Tennessee, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct. For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602-977-1900.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter (/lernerandrowe), TikTok (@lernerandroweinjury), and Instagram (/lernerandrowe), and like their Facebook (/lernerandrowe) page.