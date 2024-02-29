Austin Family Law Attorney Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

In this episode, attorney Richard Shannon talks about how Collaborative Divorce helps families navigate the divorce process without creating lasting damage.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based family attorney Richard Shannon recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how Collaborative Works. In this episode, Shannon and Crouch talk about how Collaborative Divorce helps families navigate the divorce process without creating lasting emotional and relational damage.

Shannon’s experience as a former litigator exposed him to the structurally adversarial nature of divorce courts. After witnessing the court system force clients to perceive the other as the enemy, he turned to Collaborative Divorce, which forces clients to work together to create a solution. The process allows clients to advocate for themselves without losing their dignity or further eroding their relationships.

“A divorcing process is really not the end of a relationship, it's the realignment of a relationship, and it does not need to be adversarial,” Shannon said.

Richard Shannon has 25 years of experience practicing collaborative law, and is a strong believer in preserving good will between clients even after separating. As a recently elected member of the Collaborative Law section of the State Bar of Texas, Shannon is chairman of the Innovations Work Group. His mission is to combat the perception that lawyers naturally threaten familial relationships by training attorneys to become healers to human conflict.

From March 4-8, Shannon, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.

To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.

To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.

