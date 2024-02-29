NO MORE WEEK 2024, MARCH 3-9, SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON EPIDEMIC OF DOMESTIC & SEXUAL VIOLENCE
Survivors and Supporters Around the World Take Part in NO MORE Week 5K to Increase Awareness and ActionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, The NO MORE Foundation is launching NO MORE Week 2024, a global event to shine an even brighter spotlight on the critical issues of domestic and sexual violence. From March 3rd through March 9th, NO MORE, its chapters and thousands of its allies, partners and supporters around the world will be taking part in activities and initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and action to stop and prevent all forms of abuse and assault that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men experience.
Highlights of the NO MORE Week 2024 include:
● NO MORE Week Virtual 5K - Supported by the NFL, participants can complete the 5K any way they want at any time during March 3rd through 9th. Walk, run, bike, swim, play pickleball… every step or movement counts and helps support NO MORE’s efforts to stop and prevent violence throughout the year. Do it alone or get a team of friends or colleagues to do it together.
● NO MORE Tech. Conference - On March 5th, NO MORE is hosting the free, online conference, “Silicon Saviors or Digital Threats? Exploring Tech's Impact on Domestic and Sexual Violence.” Spanning five continents, with 13 sessions, and more than 40 expert speakers, the conference will focus on how tech. is being used to stalk, harass, and harm survivors, but also how it’s being used to enhance safety and connectivity. Attendees can attend one or more sessions live and have access to all for two weeks.
“On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States and an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. It’s so commonplace but still so often overlooked. NO MORE Week is about coming together and saying that we can no longer look away,” said NO MORE CEO Pamela Zaballa. “There’s no simple solution but every single person can make a difference by speaking out and taking small but meaningful actions in their homes, workplaces and communities.”
More information and registration for the 5K and tech. conference are available here.
About NO MORE: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visit https://nomore.org/
Toby Graff
NO MORE Foundation
+1 917-593-5096
email us here