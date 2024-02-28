NBAA Flight Plan Extra: Maintaining Business Aviation Access to Dublin Airport
Feb. 28, 2024
Dublin Airport is a popular gateway for business aircraft operators flying to Ireland and the rest of Europe. However, local authorities have proposed drastic steps to curtail operations at the airport, which could have severe ramifications for business aviation if a current cap on annual passenger counts isn’t raised. “The work that business aviation brings to Ireland is significant,” notes NBAA’s Doug Carr. “Turning off that access through some sort of a ban on ad hoc operations, or other potential methods that may be explored, really puts at risk continued foreign direct investment in Ireland.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Doug Carr, NBAA’s senior vice president for safety, security, sustainability and international affairs
- Josh Stewart, founding chairman of the Irish Business and General Aviation Association (IBGAA)
