Crews will be removing barrier on Snake River Bridge Thursday night

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be removing the concrete barriers on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390.

The work will take place the evening of Thursday, Feb. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next morning. Crews will also be taking this time to repair the large pothole on the west end of the bridge that they were unable to repair last week. If crews have enough time during the night work hours, they will address other potholing areas on the bridge. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations.

The removal and relocation of the guardrail will require multiple hours of work under a single lane closure with alternating traffic. WYDOT and the contractor have elected to perform this work after hours when traffic volumes are reduced to alleviate impacts on daytime traffic. Due to the nature of the work and the material being used for patching, crews are able to perform the work at night without low temperatures forcing extended closure times. The concrete barrier, once removed, will be reset on March 6th in another area of the work zone for various operations.

The concrete barrier was initially placed on the bridge at night to protect moving traffic while crews worked on the new bridge adjacent to the old bridge and roadway. Now that the cofferdam work has been completed, there is no longer a need for the concrete barrier and the original bridge rail has been reinstalled and will remain in place until the traffic moves to the new bridge. Crews hope to finish the work in one night, weather permitting. The delay times will vary depending on progress, nighttime traffic and weather.



The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.