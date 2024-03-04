Reader Views Announces Winners of the 2023-2024 Literary Awards Featuring $2,500 in Cash Prizes
Celebrating the achievements of independent authors, Reader Views announces its winners for 2023, spotlighting a rich diversity of genres and talents.
We value the opportunity to do what we love every single day—CELEBRATE independent authors and get the news out about their books.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year Reader Views, a book review and author publicity service, hosts its annual literary awards to honor self-published or independently published authors. The awards are open to all independent authors, regardless of residency, provided the book is published in the English language and targeted toward the North American reading audience.
— Sheri Hoyte, Managing Editor
Prizes are awarded in various categories and include children’s fiction and non-fiction by age groups; numerous adult fiction genres such as fantasy, LGBTQIA, historical fiction, poetry, romance, and science fiction. Non-fiction categories include biography, business, health, spirituality, travel and writing/publishing. Regional categories and Global categories are also honored, along with several sponsored awards, with prizes ranging from $2,500 in cash to featured marketing and publicity services.
The judges consist of the Reader Views staff, and a team of reviewers. Reviewers are avid readers and experts in their fields, and they are representative of an author’s target reading audience. Judging criteria is content/originality, presentation/design, innovation, social relevance, production quality, enjoyment/impact, plot/story line, and resourcefulness. All authors entering the contest have their books read and scored, and the books are guaranteed a review placed on the Reader Views website. Three finalists (or more in the event of ties) are selected in each category before final determinations are made each Spring.
Sheri Hoyte, managing editor of Reader Views, states, “Each year, millions of books are published, and Reader Views is pleased to offer the opportunity through our literary awards program, for much-needed and much-deserved publicity for quality books in a wide range of genres and categories. We are honored at Reader Views that so many authors appreciate our commitment and expertise, and we value the opportunity to do what we love every single day—represent independent authors and get the news out about their books.”
Major sponsors for the annual event are B.A. Bellec’s Production Studio, Conversations Media, Marquette Fiction, The Barefoot Librarian, Feathered Quill Book Reviews, Tyler R. Tichelaar/Marquette Fiction, Matthew J. Holmes, R & R Book Tours, One Stop for Writers, Women in Publishing Summit, Book by Book Publicity, First Chapter Plus, and Inside Scoop Live. Learn more about our sponsors.
For a complete list of the 2023/2024 Literary Awards Winners, and for more information about how to enter the upcoming 2024-2025 Literary Awards, visit readerviews.com/literaryawards/.
About Reader Views
The Reader Views Literary awards were established in 2005 to honor self-published or independently published authors worldwide. Reader Views is dedicated to helping Indie authors spread the word about their books by providing affordable, personalized services, creating the right platform for each independent author, book by book. For more information visit www.Readerviews.com.
