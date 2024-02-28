VALISE DE DANSE REDEFINES BALLET ACCESSORIES FOR INCLUSIVITY
Discover How Valise De Danse is Revolutionizing Dance Gear to Celebrate Diversity and Empower Dancers of all Backgrounds.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking barriers in the dance world, Valise De Danse, the brainchild of Suza Daniel Mondesir, announces the launch of an innovative dance luggage accessory designed to cater to the unique needs of dancers while championing inclusivity and empowerment in the dance community.
Suza Daniel Mondesir, a dedicated registered nurse and startup founder, was inspired to create Valise De Danse by her daughter's journey from childhood dancer to university dance major. As a dance mom enthusiast, the absence of diversity remained a common thread over the years that is still woven into the world of ballet today. Suza transformed her fear of Black and Brown children straying from ballet due to feeling excluded into a passion initiative for BIPOC dancers to feel represented and embraced.
“Watching my daughter dance since age 3, I haven't seen much inclusion in ballet, leading many BIPOC children to seek acceptance in other dance forms," says Mondesir. "This ongoing conversation requires actionable solutions. Valise De Danse aims to offer more than just luggage for dancers, but most importantly a sense of worth and empowerment."
Valise De Danse presents a unique polycarbonate dance bag and luggage fusion, tailored to meet every dancer's needs. It's ingeniously crafted in the shape of ballet slippers available in four diverse shades - mocha, hazelnut, caramel, and buttercream - celebrating inclusivity and diversity. With ample space for ballet essentials like slippers, pointe shoes, and more, this versatile 16x10x25 piece is perfect for travel or home storage. Equipped with a built-in charging port, it's the ultimate companion for dancers on the move or those who like to have everything within reach.
Valise De Danse invites dancers, choreographers, parents, schools and dance enthusiasts to explore their unique and purpose-driven dance bag and luggage combo by visiting their website: www.valisededanse.com.
ABOUT VALISE DE DANSE:
Founded in 2021, Valise De Danse is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the dance community. Spearheaded by Suza Daniel Mondesir, a dedicated Registered Nurse and Owner of Harlem Fame Productions, the New York-based brand introduced a revolutionary dance bag and luggage fusion. Designed to transcend practicality, their products imbue dancers with a profound sense of worth and empowerment. As a cultural movement ignited by passion, Valise De Danse aspires to usher in a new era of dance that celebrates diversity and empowers dancers of all backgrounds to shine brightly on stage. For more information visit www.valisededanse.com or @harlemfame19 on Instagram.
Lanetra King
IndieKater PR
lanetra.king@indiekater.com
