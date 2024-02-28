CRI Advantage Honored as ServiceNow's Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year - Premier Segment, Americas
CRI is thrilled to announce its recognition as ServiceNow's Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year in the Premier segment for the Americas region.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRI Advantage (CRI), a trusted ServiceNow partner is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year in the Premier segment for the Americas region by ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company. This prestigious accolade celebrates CRI Advantage's outstanding achievements in delivering exemplary implementations of the Now Platform, showcasing excellence in consultation, transformation, deployment, and adoption.
ServiceNow's Partner Awards recognize partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to customer success, innovation, and growth within the ServiceNow ecosystem. CRI Advantage stood out for its dedication to exceeding client expectations and driving transformative outcomes through ServiceNow's powerful platform.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year award for the Premier segment in the Americas region," said Monte Brookshier, CEO of CRI Advantage. "This recognition by ServiceNow, is a strong testament to the hard work, technical expertise, and customer-focused dedication of our team in consistently delivering ServiceNow solutions that drive productivity for our clients." Rich Collins, CRI’s Director of Sales said this; “CRI is very passionate about our partner relationship with ServiceNow. We are committed to the long-term success of ServiceNow and our joint customers. We appreciate being recognized as a Partner of the Year!"
CRI Advantage's comprehensive approach to ServiceNow implementations ensures that clients maximize the value of their investment. CRI Advantage delivers tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each organization, driving efficiency, productivity, and innovation.
"CRI is an incredible partner for ServiceNow. As ServiceNow embarks on our journey to 20 billion and beyond, we see partners like CRI as an integral part of our business, and we look forward to partnering together for years to come,” said Nate Smith, Senior Partner Manager at ServiceNow.
As a ServiceNow Premier Partner, CRI Advantage remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and helping organizations unlock their full potential through innovative technology solutions. This prestigious award underscores CRI Advantage's position as a trusted partner and leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem.
About CRI Advantage:
CRI Advantage is a Premier ServiceNow Partner that provides industry-leading Implementations, Post- Go-Live support, and Managed Services for Commercial and Public Sector organizations. Helping organizations harness the power of technology to achieve their strategic objectives. For more than 30 years, CRI has successfully helped over 500 customers unlock productivity across their organizations.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Brittany Kneller
CRI Advantage
