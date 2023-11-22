CRI Advantage Achieves Recertification for ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018
CRI Advantage, a leading provider of IT solutions, is proud to announce its recertification for ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRI Advantage, a leading provider of innovative information technology solutions, is proud to announce its successful recertification for ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards. This significant achievement underscores CRI Advantage's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and efficient services to its clients.
ISO 27001:2022 is the latest standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), which ensures that organizations implement a robust framework to safeguard sensitive information. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems, emphasizing a commitment to delivering quality products and services consistently. ISO 20000-1:2018 pertains to Service Management Systems, promoting the effective and efficient delivery of IT services. "We take immense pride in achieving recertification for these critical ISO standards," said Monte Brookshier, CEO of CRI Advantage. " At CRI Advantage, we prioritize the security, quality, and efficiency of our services. These certifications demonstrate our ongoing commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing our clients with the best possible IT solutions."
CRI Advantage's ISO recertifications were the result of a rigorous evaluation process, which included thorough assessments of the company's information security, quality management, and service management systems. This achievement reflects the company's continued investment in enhancing its processes and ensuring that its clients receive the highest level of service.
About CRI Advantage:
CRI Advantage is a leading technology solutions provider committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. Headquartered in Boise, ID with lead offices in Idaho Falls, ID and Reston, VA. CRI seeks to help clients digitally transform their organizations. For more information, visit: www.criadvantage.com
