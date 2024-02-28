Make It Safe Vancouver Island—Victoria’s new health & safety conference opens Friday to a full house of Island employers

Make It Safe Vancouver Island—Victoria's newest health and safety conference Make It Safe Vancouver Island 2024 Morning Keynote with George Abbott Make It Safe Vancouver Island Afternoon Keynote Panel: David Fagen (BC Ferries), Mark Reilly (Agropur), Danny Seeton (Vancouver Island Brewing), Lisa McGuire (Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC)

Vancouver Island employers will learn and share world-class health, safety, and business performance strategies through keynotes, expert sessions, and workshops

Strong safety cultures enhance an organization's ability to react to emergencies. Make It Safe Vancouver Island shares strategies to help build up business leaders and safety professionals to respond.” — Lisa McGuire, CEO, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, March 1, Vancouver Island industry leaders, safety experts, HR professionals, and safety committees from breweries, fisheries, cheesemakers, metal manufacturers, and more will gather at Make It Safe Vancouver Island—Victoria’s new health and safety conference. At the sold-out conference attendees and presenters to network, share best practices, while gaining practical training and professional development.

In a lineup of keynotes and workshops, Make It Safe Vancouver Island emphasises the important role of workplace health and safety making B.C. businesses more resilient and productive, today and into the future.

“Having worked directly with manufacturers and food processors across BC, we know that successful companies have thriving cultures,” begins Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. “A world class culture helps control risk, enhance productivity, and reduce turnover—and makes employees feel safe.”

McGuire shares, “Strengthening an organization’s safety culture enhances its ability to respond when and if an emergency strikes. Make It Safe Vancouver Island will focus on strategies to help business leaders and safety professionals on the Island build up their ability to respond to whatever the future may bring.” Make It Safe will offer hands-on training for safety committees, professional development for safety and HR roles, and strategic takeaways for leaders and business owners.

Make It Safe Vancouver Island a workshop track for safety committees and a conference track for leaders and professionals—connecting psychological health and wellness strategies to building skills for managing emergencies and business continuity.

“I am thrilled by the support that we’ve received from the community on Vancouver Island, and the demand for this type of conference is evident,” says McGuire.

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Coast Victoria Hotel & Marina | 146 Kingston St., Victoria, BC

What: Make It Safe Vancouver Island – Health and Safety Conference

Speaker Highlights:

• George Abbott (Board Chair, Technical Safety BC)

• Mark Reilly (West Region Prevention Manager, Agropur Canada)

• Danny Seeton (Operations Manager, Vancouver Island Brewing)

• David Fagen (Executive Director, Safety, Health, and Environment, BC Ferries)

• Paul Breed (Business Continuity Specialist, Crisis Security, and Emergency Management)

• Dr. Steve Conway (Mental health and Wellness Director, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC)

The goal of Make It Safe Vancouver Island is to share best practice in world class health, safety, and performance. Conference sessions are curated to help attendees build resilient and sustainable safety cultures, while addressing the risks Vancouver Island workers face daily.

The event will deliver important takeaways for everyone—managers, supervisors, and anyone looking to improve safety and engagement with their teams.

To see the full program and learn more, visit www.makeitsafe.ca.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca

