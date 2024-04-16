Make It Safe Okanagan—Leaders & teams from 50 Interior businesses gather Thursday at Kelowna health & safety conference

Make It Safe Okanagan 2024 | April 18, 2024 Make It Safe Okanagan 2024 - Industry Keynote Panel | Ready: Planning, Response and Business Continuity Takeaways from the 2023 Fire Season Make It Safe Okanagan 2024 Opening Keynote: Safety For All with Mark Bunz (Dinoflex Group CEO)

Okanagan employers to discuss world-class health, safety & performance strategies for emergency response, business continuity, new regulatory changes, and more.

Preparing for the 2024 wildfire season is one of the crucial issues that is top of mind. With the lower than average snowpack this past winter, everyone is thinking how they can be better prepared?” — Lisa McGuire, CEO, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local industry leaders, safety experts, HR professionals, and safety committees from wineries, metal manufacturers, boat makers, and dozens more industries will gather this Thursday, April 18, at Make It Safe Okanagan—a health and safety conference specifically for manufacturers and food producers in the region. In its second year, this regional conference will connect delegates with experts and peers to share best practice through keynotes, practical workshops, and professional development breakout sessions.

The 2024 lineup will help businesses in the region be more resilient and productive, today and into the future. Keynotes will feature local business leaders and experts sharing insights and experience. Opening keynote speaker Dinoflex CEO Mark Bunz will take attendees through the tragedy and exceptional journey that inspired his Salmon Arm company’s core value: safety is above all. An industry keynote panel on key takeaways in emergency planning from the 2023 wildfire season will include insights from three local experts: West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, SunRype President Lesli Bradley from Kelowna, and Vegpro International Plant Manager Gavin Johnston from Coldstream.

“With our Kelowna-based staff supporting manufacturers and food processors across the Interior, we know that preparing for the 2024 wildfire season is one of the crucial issues that everyone is thinking about especially with the lower than average snowpack this past winter ” begins Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC, “how they can better prepare for this year’s wildfire season is top of mind.”

McGuire shares, “A strong safety culture and effective planning are critical factors in an organization’s ability to respond when and if an emergency strikes. Make It Safe Okanagan will focus on strategies to help business leaders and safety professionals in the region build readiness and resilience.” Make It Safe will offer hands-on training for safety committees, professional development for safety and HR professionals, and strategic takeaways for leaders and business owners.

The Make It Safe Okanagan agenda includes a workshop track for safety committees and a conference track for leaders and professionals—connecting psychological health and wellness strategies to building skills for managing emergencies and business continuity.

“Last year, we were standing room only, and this year we’ve already seen more employers from across the region sign up to attend. The demand for this type of education and community connection is clear,” says McGuire.

When: Thursday, April 18, 2024 | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Coast Capri Hotel | 1171 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC

What: Make It Safe Okanagan – Health and Safety Conference

Speaker Highlights:

• Mark Bunz (CEO, Dinoflex Group)

• Jason Brolund (Fire Chief, City of West Kelowna)

• Lesli Bradley (President, SunRype, a Division of A. Lassonde)

• Gavin Johnston (Plant Manager, Vegpro International)

• Kim Stubbs (OHS Consultant, WorkSafeBC)

• Dr. Steve Conway (Mental Health and Wellness Director, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC)

The goal of Make It Safe Okanagan to share best practice in world class health, safety, and performance. Conference sessions are curated to help attendees build resilient and sustainable safety cultures, while addressing the risks B.C. Interior workers face daily.

The event will deliver important takeaways for everyone—managers, supervisors, and anyone looking to improve safety and engagement with their teams.

To see the full program and learn more, visit www.makeitsafe.ca.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca



What is the Make It Safe Health and Safety Conference?