Moneypenny and VoiceNation North America strengthen senior team with appointment of Geanene Bennett as Head of Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s leading virtual receptionist and phone answering providers, Moneypenny and VoiceNation, has bolstered its senior team by appointing Geanene Bennett as Head of Sales, North America. Geanene’s role will be to support the company’s ambitions to rapidly grow the North American business, both organically and through acquisitions.
Geanene brings with her a wealth of experience as a focused and accomplished sales and business development executive who has led organizations to achieve record-level revenue and market growth while equipping individuals for professional success through teaching and mentoring. Prior to joining Moneypenny and VoiceNation, Geanene spent many years working in the Healthcare Sector including Managing 4 Tomorrow Healthcare, United Health Group, and SHPS/Carewise Health. She also has more than six years of duty in the US Army National Guard and Reserves.
Geanene comments: “I really feel that Moneypenny is the right fit for my energy and skill set and I was very much drawn to the wonderful culture at the company. I am passionate about providing excellent customer service and love that Moneypenny really listens to its customers. The Moneypenny and VoiceNation platform is flexible and HIPAA compliant and healthcare is already a key strength and focus. I am excited by how we are positioned to assist as a partner and will work with our excellent teams here to continue to build solutions around what are clients are looking for. The company is well known for its award-winning culture and has clearly enjoyed phenomenal success to date and is on an upward trajectory which I look forward to driving to even greater success.”
Richard Culberson, CEO of Moneypenny, North America added: “Geanene’s introduction is a really key appointment for the Moneypenny Group at a time when we are turbo-charging our US growth and development. Moneypenny is already a market leader in the Healthcare Sector and Geanene’s deep expertise and experience positions us for even further growth with a key set of clients. She has an excellent business mind, but she has the human touch too, which are skills we place a premium on. Throughout her career, Geanene has been recognized for boosting market reach and increasing revenue from untapped opportunities. Her proven approach is multi-faceted and includes high-level strategy, partnerships, technology-based tools, and team development. We are very excited about her joining our team, and her dedication and skills will be invaluable assets, complementing those of our fantastic US team, and we’re really looking forward to working with her.”
About our market-leading brands
Moneypenny and VoiceNation are virtual receptionist & phone answering providers.
For more than 20 years, VoiceNation has specialized in custom-scripted call answering, with bilingual receptionists available to take calls 24 hours a day. VoiceNation is part of Moneypenny, a leading 24/7 provider of personalized answering services, live chat and customer call center solutions.
Collectively, the Moneypenny Group employs over 1,200 people handling over 20 million calls and chats for thousands of businesses of all shapes and sizes – from sole traders right up to multinational corporations - across the UK and the US.
