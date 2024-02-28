Whoa Dough Launches New Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Snack Bar For K-12 Market
Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Cookie Dough Brand Adds Tasty Addition to its Smart Snack-Approved Lineup of Cookie Dough Snack BarsHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, is expanding its successful gluten-free cookie dough snack bar line with the launch of its newest flavor–Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough—formulated specifically for the K-12 Market.
This Smart Snack-Approved flavor will earn school districts one full grain credit, making it the perfect complement to the Oatmeal Cookie Dough Bar launched last spring, said Whoa Dough Founder Todd Goldstein, which also earns one full grain credit.
“After recognizing that there was a need for allergen-friendly, Smart Snack-approved snacks that can be included on the daily menu in the K-12 market, we quickly got to work on formulating a new flavor, which we launched early last year (Oatmeal),” Goldstein said. “One of our first customers was the Orange County Public School district, and after seeing the success our oatmeal flavor had in their cafeterias, we felt Oatmeal Chocolate Chip was the perfect first addition to the lineup. Whoa Dough envisions our Oatmeal Cookie Dough as a base for many additional flavors for the K-12 market, with Oatmeal Chocolate Chip being the first.”
Goldstein continued, “While five of our seven flavors are Smart-Snack approved, the oatmeal flavors earn schools one full grain credit, which is also a win-win. We think kids will enjoy the chocolate chip addition, too.”
Following the USDA’s guidelines for what makes one of our bars Smart-Snack approved or applicable for a grain credit, has the additional benefit of knowing we’re making better-for-you snacks that parents can feel good about giving their kids, Goldstein added.
“We’re excited to bring this new Whoa Dough flavor on board for students to try, and we look forward to continuing to expand on our partnership in the new school year,” David Richardson, Senior Manager, Commodities Food & Nutrition Services, Procurement at Orange County Public Schools.
For more information about Whoa Dough’s cookie dough snack bars, K-12 offerings, plus its entire line of products, please visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough: Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
