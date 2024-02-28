Skylo Wins Prestigious GLOMO 2024 Award for Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution
Skylo honored with the Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution awardMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), has been honored with the Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution at the annual Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024. This esteemed accolade recognizes Skylo’s live 3GPP Release-17 standards-based non-terrestrial network and its work with global ecosystem partners to enable satellite connectivity across the world.
"We are honored to receive this award from the GSMA," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our team. It's also a recognition of the collaborative efforts with our partners, customers, and communities who share our vision of enabling ubiquitous connectivity, enabling millions of users. We continue to lead the industry in technology development and availability in a standards based way."
Skylo's NTN coverage is currently enabled in Europe, U.S., and Canada, with expansion into other global territories coming soon. By utilizing licensed satellite spectrum from MSS satellite providers, Skylo’s network is a robust, scalable solution that ensures uninterrupted communication even in the most challenging environments. Via its Skylo Certification Program, chipset, module, and device manufacturers undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet NTN performance standards and Skylo’s Standards Plus qualifications. This ensures that all devices are compatible and users have a seamless and frictionless experience.
The GLOMO Awards, hosted annually at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), celebrate the most innovative and impactful developments in the mobile industry. The award for Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution category underscores Skylo’s role as a leader in the telecommunications field, setting new standards for accessibility, performance, and affordability.
Skylo's technology has transformative implications across various sectors, including agriculture, maritime, logistics, and emergency response. By enabling data-driven decisions through real-time connectivity, Skylo helps optimize operations, enhance safety, and facilitate sustainable practices worldwide.
About Skylo Technologies
Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Skylo Technologies
Rosa Lear
press@skylo.tech
Rosa Lear
Skylo Technologies
+1 4087574362
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn