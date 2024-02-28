Skylo Technologies World-First Demo of Global Native NTN-SMS Capabilities with Omnitouch
Messages were sent between Skylo’s California-based office to standard, out of the box mobile phones in Australia, India, Finland, and the United States.
The seamless execution of this demo with Skylo underscores our commitment at Omnitouch to spearhead advancements in mobile communication.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communication solutions, announced successful NTN-enabled send and receipt of native SMS via the Skylo network. Messages were sent between Skylo’s California-based office to standard, out of the box mobile phones in Australia, India, Finland, and the United States. The proof of concept (PoC) demonstration was done in collaboration with Omnitouch, Skylo’s MVNO test partner in Australia.
The demo leveraged a standard Omnitouch SIM card, demonstrating the seamless integration of Skylo's NTN network with the terrestrial network. Skylo’s 3GPP Rel-17 standards-based NTN is carrier-integrated, enabling both satellite and cellular texting capability from a commercially available smartphone using the native texting application.
"Today's successful demo represents a huge leap in connectivity, breaking down barriers to communication across the globe," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "Our partnership with Omnitouch, leveraging its innovative MVNO platform, has enabled us to demonstrate the real-world applicability and immense potential of our NTN-SMS technology."
Nick Jones, Head of Core Networks and Co-Founder of Omnitouch, played a pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration. "The seamless execution of this demo with Skylo underscores our commitment at Omnitouch to spearhead advancements in mobile communication, and provide our customers with an amazing user experience that requires no change in their behavior. Skylo's NTN network continues to redefine the standards of accessibility and reliability in the industry."
The PoC galvanizes Skylo's SMS capabilities, as announced in January 2024, aiming to expand the horizons of communication technology. The introduction of NTN-SMS services is anticipated to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses connect, offering a reliable, global communication solution that transcends geographical limitations.
Skylo Technologies is excited to announce that this new NTN-SMS feature will be available globally through mobile network operators (MNOs) later this year, promising a new era of connectivity. To begin integration and testing on our network, submit your request here.
About Skylo Technologies
Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Omnitouch
Omnitouch Network Services builds and operates cellular networks in areas off the beaten path all around the world. Our networks cover tropical islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, the jungles of central America and the remote icy islands of The Last Frontier, Alaska.
At Omnitouch we live for the challenge of connecting the unconnected, making communications accessible for all - no matter how remote.
