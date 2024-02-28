76 California Companies Included in CEO Connection 2023 Mid-Market 500 List
CEO Connection® announced the 2023 Mid-Market 500 List includes 76 California businesses, the most of any other stateSYOSSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection® announced the 2023 Mid-Market 500 List, one of the nation’s most comprehensive, one-stop resources to access contact information, bios, social media, revenue, SIC and NAICS codes.
This year’s list includes 76 California companies, including detailed information about key executives, such as CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, COOs, CTOs, HR and public relations executives.
The easy-to-use, searchable database of companies represents over $1.0 trillion in total revenue and employs more than three million people. Now celebrating its ninth year, the Mid-Market 500 List is the official ranking of the top 500 U.S. publicly-held and privately-held mid-market companies based on gross revenue.
This California list includes Dexcom, Applovin Corporation, Pinterest, ViaSat, Inc., Atlassian, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Splunk Inc., Korn/Ferry International, Guitar Center, Inc. the Actone Group, Inc.
To get premium access to these companies and the complete list, go to CEOConnection.com/mm500.
ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue.
Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face!
With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.
For more information, visit CEO Connection
For media interviews, contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding,
neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com, 214.448.3765.
Neil Foote
Ascendant Group Branding
+1 214-448-3765
email us here