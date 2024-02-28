Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Cabinet Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a cabinet meeting tomorrow, Thursday, February 29 at 2:00 PM. Officials from the S.C. Department of Administration and S.C. Department of Health and Human Services will provide a presentation on the restructuring of the state's healthcare delivery agencies. Additionally, the S.C. Department of Public Safety will provide an update on South Carolina's school resource officer program, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will discuss illegal immigration.

To view a copy of the meeting agenda, click here.

Who: Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, Governor's Cabinet

What: Cabinet meeting

When: Tomorrow, Thursday, February 29 at 2:00 PM

Where: State House grounds, Edgar A. Brown Building, Room 252, Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will livestream the meeting here.