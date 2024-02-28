Alexei Overchuk takes part in the plenary meeting of the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum

RUSSIA, February 28 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk conveyed the greetings of President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Overchuk delivering President of Russia Vladimir Putin's greetings to the plenary session of the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum 28 February 2024

Mineralnye Vody is hosting the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum. Its programme includes a plenary session and panel discussions on cooperation in transportation, agriculture, tourism, the humanitarian agenda, and establishing business contacts.

The 1st Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum took place in 2009 at the initiative of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev. The purpose of this format is to foster new inter-regional ties and discuss promising joint projects.

Addressing the opening ceremony for the plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk read out President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum. The message reads, in part:

“Friends, it is my privilege to welcome you to the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Inter-Regional Forum.

Regional cooperation is an important component of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance. It makes an enormous contribution to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between our two nations, expanding the potential for promoting mutually beneficial trade, investment and humanitarian ties, and creating conditions to enhance the wellbeing of citizens in both countries.

Your regular meetings, which have become a good tradition, ensure that there is ongoing direct dialogue between representatives of government authorities, the public, the academic community, and business circles on current issues of inter-regional cooperation.

This year, the forum’s agenda is, as always, vast and substantive, focusing on various aspects of cooperation in industry and agriculture, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and joint environmental projects.

I am confident that your discussions will be useful and constructive and induce new promising ideas and initiatives.”

