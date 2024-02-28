Members of New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups Are Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Mental health professional Julie Davelman and attorney Gary Borger recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how Collaborative Divorce works.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health professional Julie Davelman and attorney Gary Borger recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how Collaborative Divorce works. In this episode, the guests discuss the impact of giving clients the autonomy to decide their own divorce outcome, rather than relying solely on a judge. In their experience, Collaborative Divorce saves clients time and emotional distress by going straight to mediating their settlement in a non-combative environment – which is especially helpful for families with children.
“Less than 2% of all filed divorce cases nationwide go to trial, the rest settle.” Gary Borger said. “ So why not focus from the beginning on settlement instead of the charade of pretending you’re going to trial, attacking each other, and then playing nice as parents after that,”
As members of the New Jersey Collaborative Law Council, Davelman and Borger have seen firsthand how a team-based approach helps clients address all facets of their divorce: the emotional, the financial, and the legal. In addition to attorneys, the process grants clients the support of designated mental health professionals, financial analysts, and child specialists if necessary. That way, all parties can feel represented and heard – including the clients’ children.
The New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups is a group of independent attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling divorces. From March 4-8, they will offer free 30-minute consultations for New Jersey residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
