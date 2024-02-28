Log-hub AG Announces Ritik Luthra as Chief Commercial Officer to Spearhead Synergy Between Sales and Marketing

Ritik Luthra CCO

Log-hub AG, a supply chain tech innovator, proudly appoints a new CCO, Ritik Luthra, an in-house talent with exceptional commitment and expertise.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritik Luthra, formerly Managing Director India, responsible for Log-hub's Shared Service Center projects, and an important asset to the sales team, will now take on the strategic role of leading both sales and marketing teams of Log-hub AG. This move aims to enhance synergy between these vital functions, fostering a collaborative environment that will contribute to the company's continued growth and success.

Log-hub AG is specialized in global supply chain optimization through a comprehensive products & services portfolio, including Supply Chain Apps and Network Design Simulator. The company offers a portfolio of 30+ AI-powered supply chain apps designed for logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG, and consultancy businesses. Relying on the latest technology, these apps streamline workflows, provide advanced visualization, and deliver tangible cost savings by eliminating hidden inefficiencies within supply chain networks.

In addition to the innovative Supply Chain Apps, Log-hub provides Data, Analytics and AI Consulting, as well as Shared Service Centre services. This holistic approach empowers companies to tackle intricate projects, utilizing data, advanced analytics, and AI solutions to generate tangible business value.

“Ritik has consistently proven himself to be an invaluable asset to our team, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him in our midst. His well-deserved promotion underscores Log-hub's commitment to nurturing talent from within and strategically aligning leadership roles to support the evolving needs of the organization. We look forward to his continued success in driving collaboration and elevating our sales and marketing endeavours,” says Jan Sigmund, the CEO of Log-hub.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions and feedback from Log-hub's customers and recognizing them as the driving force behind Log-hub's journey, this organizational shift is designed to strengthen the connection between sales and marketing. Ritik Luthra's extensive experience positions him to drive the collaboration needed to propel Log-hub's sales and marketing initiatives to new heights.

