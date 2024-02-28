Kevin Harrell Named Vice President of CAMS' Eastern NC Region
Kevin Harrell is the new regional vice president for CAMS Wilmington and Morehead City, NC, regions.WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is thrilled to announce Kevin Harrell has been named vice president of its Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina, regions.
Before joining CAMS, Harrell worked in the mortgage industry, managing large sales business plans. He holds an NC General Contractors License, an NC Real Estate License, and a BS in finance and has extensive experience in service-based operations.
When asked about his new role, Harrell expressed excitement for the future.
“I’m happy to be joining CAMS and eager to explore the opportunities available in the eastern NC market,” said Harrell. “CAMS is an industry leader and already has a great team in place, and it is my intention to build on that foundation to help foster growth.”
As regional vice president, Harrell will oversee all area managers and work closely with the business development team to provide local expertise and promote regional growth. He will implement quality improvement initiatives, assist with employee recruiting efforts, and build and maintain positive relationships with clients and vendors.
CAMS Senior Vice President of Association Management, Ben Rhodes, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, is thrilled to see Harrell step into his new role.
“We’re excited for Kevin to join the CAMS team,” said Rhodes. “His level of expertise and experience with executive-level leadership will bring a fresh perspective to the HOA management industry and our clients.”
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
