InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fun and Entertaining Game Based Around Rolling Dice Sequentially
EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie C. of Eldon, MO is the creator of Kabachi, an entertaining game for children and adults that encourages players to use their mathematical skills and counting abilities to keep score. The game includes 18 colored dice, a rolling cup, and a score pad. It is designed around the colored dice such that players score points by rolling for 1, then 2, then 3 and so on all the way to the 6. The dice that do not fit the desired criteria are rerolled. In the second phase, the goal is to roll 3, 4, or 5 of a kind; small straights, and large straights. A Kabachi consists of 6 dice of the same number.
A bonus round may follow in which players can roll and total all dice to increase their score. The scores from all rounds are then added to give a final score. The family friendly game is entertaining for any number of players, making it an ideal game for any occasion or gathering to include as many friends and family members as possible.
The market for dice-based games is incredibly vibrant and diverse. Dice have been a fundamental component of many games, often adding an element of chance and unpredictability to gameplay. The popularity of these types of games is driven by a mix of traditional board game enthusiasts, casual gamers, and a growing interest in unique and innovative game mechanics. Many dice-based games are easy to learn and play, making them accessible to a broad audience. This accessibility factor has contributed to their popularity in family settings and among casual gamers.
Furthermore, the growth of digital board gaming platforms and apps has also contributed to the accessibility and popularity of dice-based board games. Many physical games have digital adaptations, making it easier for players to engage with the games in different formats. The Kabachi game is versatile and can be adapted to both offline and online formats that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s game-based product line.
Valerie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Kabachi product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Kabachi can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
